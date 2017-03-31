Agencies

CHIPMAKERS

Toshiba to sell chip unit

Toshiba Corp shareholders approved the sale of its memorychip division to cover costs resulting from the Westinghouse Electric Co LLC bankruptcy, but not before railing at management and lamenting the downfall of a Japanese icon. Incensed investors yesterday took turns to hurl abuse at executives during a meeting convened to take a vote on the intended disposal of its prized semiconductor business. Toshiba is looking to sell a majority stake in the unit to mend a balance sheet ravaged by billions of dollars in write-downs related to cost overruns at nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse. Westinghouse, which Toshiba bought for US$5.4 billion in 2006, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday.

RETAILERS

New brand for H&M

Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) announced the addition of its first new store brand in three years as the Swedish fashion retailer seeks to revive sales in key European markets. The first Arket outlet is to open in London in the fall, selling clothing and a limited range of home furnishings at prices slightly above the company’s main brand, H&M said yesterday as it reported first-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates. Stores in Brussels, Copenhagen and Munich are to follow, and the brand is also to sell online, initially in 18 European markets. Pretax profit fell 3.6 percent to 3.21 billion kronor (US$360.76 million), compared with an average estimate of 3.03 billion kronor.

AUTOMAKERS

Pollution program launched

The mayors of Paris, London and Seoul on Wednesday launched an initiative to rate the most polluting vehicles in a bid to keep them off the roads of their cities. The aim of the “Air’volution” scheme is to help drivers avoid buying the most harmful diesel vans and cars. Speaking at a news conference in her city, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said major car manufacturers have been invited to participate in the scheme, but she admitted that trust “needed to be rebuilt” after the scandal over emissions test cheating that embroiled Volkswagen AG and has also drawn in French giant Groupe Renault.

ENERGY

Regulator asks for merger

China’s state-owned enterprise regulator has asked coal mining giant Shenhua Group Corp (神華集團) and power generator China Datang Corp (中國大唐) to discuss a possible merger, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The talks are at an early stage and there is no guarantee of a deal, the people said. A merger would combine China’s biggest coal producer with one of its largest power generators to create a utility giant with about 1.66 trillion yuan (US$240.9 billion) of assets. China’s Assets Supervision and Administration Commission encouraged the merger discussions, the people said.

APPAREL

Lululemon earnings rise

Lululemon Athletica Inc late on Wednesday said it earned US$136.1 million, or US$0.99 per share, in the three months that ended on Jan. 29. That compared with US$117.4 million, or US$0.85 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue totaled to US$789.9 million, up from US$704.3 million in 2015. The sportswear firm disappointed investors by offering a weaker outlook than expected for the current quarter. Lululemon said it expects net revenue of US$510 million to US$515 million, with earnings per share of US$0.25 to US$0.27. The shares fell more than 17 percent after the announcement.