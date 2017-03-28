Agencies

TELECOMS

BT fined record 42m pounds

BT Group Plc was fined a record ￡42 million (US$53 million) and ordered to pay another ￡300 million to competitors after an investigation found the former phone monopoly failed to adequately reimburse them for service delays. The UK communications regulator Ofcom levied the fine for a “serious breach” of rules, according to a statement late on Sunday. The fine dwarfed any previous Ofcom penalty and puts another black mark on the record of chief executive officer Gavin Patterson. The rebuke is a further blow to BT over its network division Openreach, which the company agreed to legally separate this month after months of difficult negotiations with the regulator that is seeking greater independence for the unit and more spending on full-fiber broadband. The penalty tops a ￡3.7 million fine for Vodafone Group PLC last year for poor customer service arising from an overhaul of its billing system.

IVORY COAST

Nation to ask for IMF aid

The government said it is seeking more assistance from the IMF to support the nation’s budget for this year after cocoa prices slumped, hurting the finances of the world’s biggest grower. “With cocoa prices falling, we have some new budget constraints,” government spokesman Bruno Kone said by telephone from the commercial capital, Abidjan, on Sunday. The government is to issue the request as representatives of the IMF visit the West African nation until the first week of next month for a review of the country’s three-year extended credit facility agreement of about US$660 million. Cocoa futures in London have slumped by about a third since reaching a six-year high in July last year.

REFINING

Sinopec profits surge

State-owned Chinese energy giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec, 中國石油化工) said net profit last year jumped 44 percent, its first annual profit rise in three years, as strong demand and better margins in its downstream refining business helped offset low oil prices. Sinopec saw net profit surge to 46.7 billion yuan (US$6.8 billion), it said in a statement filed late on Sunday to the Hong Kong stock exchange, where it is listed. Asia’s biggest refiner had seen profits dive around 30 percent in 2014 and 2015. Sinopec president Dai Houliang (戴厚良) said one reason for the “better-than-expected” results is that “demand for chemicals grew steadily.” While the upstream business was sluggish owing to low international crude oil prices, the downstream refining business improved as domestic demand for refined oil products held steady, and “grew steadily” for chemicals, Dai said.

ENERGY

Toshiba shares dip further

Toshiba’s loss-hit US nuclear unit could be placed under bankruptcy protection as early as this week, a report said yesterday, sending shares in the Japanese giant lower. Westinghouse Electric is likely to file for Chapter 11 today and is eyeing Korea Electric Power Co to help with its subsequent restructuring, Japan’s Nikkei Shinbun said, without citing sources. The company has lost more than half its market value since late December last year, when it warned of multi-billion-dollar losses at Westinghouse and said it was investigating claims of accounting fraud by senior executives at the division. A Tokyo-based Toshiba spokesman declined to comment the Nikkei report.

RETAIL

Phone shopping booming