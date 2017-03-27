INTERVIEW: Eslite Hotel plans to stand out with quality service

Taipei Times (TT): Eslite Hotel (誠品行旅) has recently increased its exposure after two years of low-key operations. What is driving the change?

Tony Wang (王本仁): There is ample room for improvement in terms of marketing strategy and financial performance. Occupancy rates stood at 30 percent in the first year when Eslite acted as operator on behalf of Taipei New Horizon Co (臺北文創), a subsidiary of Fubon Group (富邦集團). The two sides sometimes disagreed on hotel operations.

Last year, they renegotiated cooperation terms to grant Eslite Group (誠品集團) full management rights and limited Fubon to the role of a landlord. Occupancy rates rose to 50 percent last year, still leaving much to be desired.

The sharp decline in the number of Chinese tourists also called for strategic adjustments as they accounted for 70 percent of guests.

We aim for a 10 percent increase in revenue this year. To that end, we want to boost occupancy rates to 60 percent by doubling the number of business travelers. We have recruited new communications and marketing personnel to boost sales, and improve relationships with customers and the media.

Eslite Hotel used to be quiet and low-key, but will adopt a vibrant approach going forward. Group chairman Robert Wu (吳清友) is serious about the business.

TT: Has the group considered cooperating with international hotel chains to take advantage of their membership?

Wang: Eslite Hotel is not in need of brand recognition, as it is a unit of Eslite Group, whose business interests encompass department stores, a bookstore chain, real-estate development and professional kitchen equipment. In addition, the group operates fine-dining restaurants and wine cellars. It has more than 1 million members who might help boost occupancy rates if properly motivated.

The Eslite brand commands esteem and approval among Chinese, which explains why Chinese tourists account for a large share of the hotel’s clientele.

We aim to expand the brand recognition to other international travelers around the world. It is not healthy to put all of one’s eggs in one basket. The goal is achievable given the hotel’s convenient location, and above-par hard and soft products.

TT: What will Eslite Hotel do to cope with increasing competition and flattish numbers of inbound travelers?

Wang: We welcome tourists from China and all other nations, but recognize the need to expand and diversify our customer base. The impact of the declining number of Chinese tourists will be more evident this year after it started to weigh on the sector in the second half of last year.

However, the trend will help awaken market players to the need to focus on the fundamentals: Good food, good service and a distinctive appeal, among other qualities. Hotels must improve and innovate to stay profitable and stop taking growth for granted.

Excluding Chinese tourists, the increase in Taiwan’s inbound travelers has been limited over the past decade. Some hotels might engage in price wars to survive, but Eslite will not join because that strategy would be detrimental for all.

While we cannot change the macro-environment, we can seek to outcompete rivals with higher quality service and affordable rates.

Eslite is a boutique hotel in the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區), near two MRT stations and close to the heart of Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). We set average daily rates at NT$7,300, lower than the NT$10,000 or so at W Hotel and Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店).