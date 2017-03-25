Huishan Dairy crashes in surprise sell-off

Bloomberg

Shares of China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co (中國輝山乳業) sank by a record 85 percent in Hong Kong before the company halted trading.

The sudden crash yesterday wiped out about US$4.1 billion in the market value of the stock, which was the worst performer on the MSCI China Index. A record 779 million shares changed hands, the most on Hong Kong’s exchange.

The mysterious tumble will increase concerns about the risks that can befall investors in Hong Kong, after the 47 percent plunge by Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (漢能薄膜發電集團) in 2015.

The move is also a vindication for Carson Block, whose Muddy Waters Capital LLC in December said it was shorting the stock in the conviction the company was “worth close to zero.”

Huishan at the time said the allegations in the report were groundless and contain misrepresentations.

Muddy Waters alleged that Huishan had been overstating its spending on its cow farms by as much as 1.6 billion yuan (US$230 million) to “support the company’s income statement.”

It also alleged the company made an unannounced transfer of a subsidiary that owned at least four cow farms to an undisclosed related party and Muddy Waters concluded that chairman Yang Kai (楊凱) controls the subsidiary and farms.

Speaking to Bloomberg News yesterday, Block said he was surprised by the stock’s fall.

“It’s definitely not what I expected to happen,” Block said by telephone from San Francisco. “I haven’t ever been involved with a stock that holds this steady pattern for a few months after our initial report, and then just crashes with no advance warning — that’s the first time for me.”

Before yesterday’s plunge, Huishan had been one of the most stable stocks in Hong Kong. It fluctuated in a narrow range between HK$2.69 and HK$3.23 from the start of October 2015 through Thursday, never swinging more than 5.1 percent on a closing basis in a single trading day during that period.

In July and August of 2015, the stock rose 60 percent amid a spate of open-market purchases by CEO and controlling shareholder Yang.

About 73 percent of Huishan’s shares are held by Champ Harvest Ltd, a company that is controlled by Yang.