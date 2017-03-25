Samsung drops planned split

AFP, SEOUL

Assailed by a shambolic recall and embroiled in South Korea’s wide-ranging corruption scandal, Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, yesterday backed away from a planned corporate restructuring.

Following the embarrassing recall of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone and under pressure from activist shareholders to improve corporate governance, Samsung last year said that it was considering splitting the company in two.

Vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, heir to the parent Samsung group, has since been arrested and indicted for bribery, along with four other senior executives, in connection with the graft scandal that saw former South Korean president Park Geun-hye impeached.

However, at the Samsung’s annual general meeting in Seoul, board chairman Kwon Oh-hyun said the firm had reviewed legal and tax issues around proposed division into a holding company and an operating unit, and identified “some negative effects.”

He did not elaborate, but told shareholders: “At this moment, it seems difficult to carry it out.”

A promised new governance committee, made up of independent outside directors, will still be set up by the end of next month, he said.

However, Samsung had so far been unable to recruit “foreign directors who have experience as chief executive officers of global companies” to join it “due to uncertainties in the internal and external environment surrounding the company,” he said.

Lee has effectively been at the helm of the Samsung group since his father suffered a heart attack in 2014.

His indictment sent shockwaves through the company and triggered the announcement of a major reform of its top-down management style.

Kwon apologized at the meeting, saying: “We’re sorry that we have created a stir in society.”

Campaigners say that the controversy could complicate Samsung’s proposed corporate split, as it has cast a renewed light on the cozy ties traditionally enjoyed by the government and family-controlled conglomerates that dominate the economy.

Groups, including Samsung, have increasingly become objects of public scorn as criticisms mount over their management practices, including rapid promotions for family members — some of whose antics have battered the firms’ images.

Millions of South Koreans who took part in weekly street rallies demanding Park’s removal also called for the arrest of the tycoons involved in the scandal, among them the leaders of Hyundai, SK and Lotte.

Chung Sun-sup, the head of chaebol.com, a private watchdog on conglomerates, said the split plan could enhance the Lee family’s control over Samsung operating units, and was coming at a time of greater public and parliamentary scrutiny.

“The company is unlikely to push it through for a considerable time,” Chung said.