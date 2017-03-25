Manufacturing sentiment remains cautious: TIER

Staff writer, with CNA

Manufacturing sentiment turned more cautious last month, with an index gauging the sector’s mood falling for the second consecutive month, a survey released yesterday by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) showed.

The manufacturing composite index fell 1.88 points to 98.05 from January, indicating that manufacturers remained cautious about their business outlook amid worries over an increase in US crude oil output, which could depress global petrochemical prices, the institute said.

In addition, a stronger New Taiwan dollar, which has gained more than 5 percent against the US dollar since the beginning of the year, has stirred up fears of foreign-exchange losses among exporters, the institute said.

Although the local economy is recovering, it is not strong, said Gordon Sun (孫明德), director of the institute’s Economic Forecast Center.

The economy needs more stimulus measures to move ahead, and without new investment or increased consumption, the pace of recovery could slow, Sun said.

While the index for the manufacturing sector fell for two months in a row, the subindex for the property market rose for the third consecutive month, up 3.66 from a month earlier, as many developers launched new construction projects, the institute said.

Meanwhile, a survey on the service sector showed the index retreating last month after climbing in January, indicating caution among service providers.

The service composite index fell 1.4 from a month earlier to 89.19 on seasonal effect after the six-day Lunar New Year holiday, the institute said.