INTERNET

Telecoms halt YouTube ads

AT&T Inc, Verizon Inc and several other major advertisers are suspending their marketing campaigns on Google’s YouTube site after discovering their brands have been appearing alongside videos promoting terrorism and other unsavory subjects. The spreading boycott confronts Google with a challenge that threatens to cost it hundreds of millions of US dollars. Earlier this week, Google vowed to step up its efforts to block ads on “hateful, offensive and derogatory” videos.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Teva to cut 6,000 jobs

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs, or about 11 percent of its global workforce, the daily Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported. The world’s biggest producer of generic drugs is looking to eliminate between 5,000 and 6,000 positions over the next few years, Calcalist reported yesterday, without saying how it got the information. A 5,000-person reduction would save US$2 billion, the paper said.

BANKING

New members join AIIB

The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) yesterday said it has approved 13 new prospective members. The multilateral lender began operations earlier last year. The 13 new members include Hong Kong, Canada, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Ireland, Hungary, Belgium, Peru, Ethiopia and the Republic of Sudan, the US$100 billion AIIB said. They will officially join the bank after making their first deposit of capital and finishing required domestic processes, bringing the bank’s total membership to 70, it said.

AVIATION

American in talks in China

American Airlines Group Inc is in advanced talks to buy a US$200 million stake in Asia’s biggest airline, China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (中國南方航空), reports said yesterday, as it looks to get a shoe-in to the country’s huge aviation market. The Texas-based company plans to take the stake in the Chinese firm’s Hong Kong-listed shares through a private placement, Bloomberg News reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. China Southern has a total market capitalization of HK$15 billion (US$2 billion) in Hong Kong.

TELECOMS

ZTE pleads guilty in US

Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp (中興) on Wednesday pleaded guilty in a US federal court in Texas for conspiring to violate US sanctions by illegally shipping US goods and technology to Iran. The guilty plea was part of an agreement the company reached earlier this month with US authorities that also called for about US$900 million in fines and other penalties. US District Judge Ed Kinkeade in Dallas, Texas, accepted the company’s plea to three charges: conspiring to export US-made items to Iran without a license, obstructing justice and making a material false statement.

BRAZIL

Growth forecast halved

The government on Wednesday halved its economic growth forecast for this year, from 1 percent to 0.5 percent, indicating weaker confidence in a quick exit from the country’s worst recession in history. The government had already scaled back its forecast for this year in November last year from 1.6 percent. However, the Ministry of Finance still remains bullish that the nation’s economy will rebound, predicting 2.5 percent growth for next year.