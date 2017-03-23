No plans to build a new packaging plant in US: ASE

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter, in KAOHSIUNG

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, 日月光半導體), the world’s largest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it does not plan to build any new chip packaging plants in the US, amid growing concerns about Taiwanese companies’ relocating their manufacturing to the US.

The company’s comments came after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), an ASE customer, said it was assessing potential sites for its next-generation fab, including the US, due to concerns about the water and electricity supply in Taiwan.

ASE runs two chip testing service centers in California and Texas, which have been in operation for a long period of time, the company said.

Beyond that, the company manufactures products in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico, it said.

“We do not operate any chip packaging facilities in the US and we do not have any plan to build a packaging facility in North America,” ASE chief operating officier Tien Wu (吳田玉) told reporters on the sidelines of a company supply chain event yesterday.

ASE said it has no reason to be worried about water and electricity supply constraints at the moment.