Staff writer, with CNA

STEELMAKERS

CSC pretax profit rises 4.4%

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), the nation’s only integrated steelmaker, yesterday posted pretax profit of NT$1.71 billion (US$56.14 million) for last month, a 4.4 percent increase from the previous month, due to soaring international steel prices and improving sentiment in global steel markets. In the first two months of this year, pretax profit totaled NT$3.34 billion, compared with a loss of NT$67.75 million in the same period last year. In the period, shipments totaled 1.69 million tonnes, the company said in a statement. China Steel shares yesterday rose 0.19 percent to close at NT$25.9 in Taipei trading.

PAPERMAKERS

Long Chen to pay dividend

Long Chen Paper Co (榮成紙業), an industrial papermaker, yesterday said its board approved a cash dividend of NT$1.5 per share, up from NT$1 a year ago, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The company is to hold an annual shareholders’ meeting on June 14 to discuss the proposal. The board also approved the issuance of 60 million shares at NT$25 each to fuel a NT$1.5 billion capital injection.

LIFE INSURERS

Forex losses hit NT$35.8bn

The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday said the nation’s life insurers in January took a NT$227.1 billion hit from foreign exchange losses. Of the amount, NT$191.3 billion was offset by hedging, leaving total foreign exchange losses of NT$35.8 billion. The amount is expected to be lower for last month, as preliminary filings by life insurers showed that profits were on the rise during the period, compared with a NT$4.8 billion loss in January, the commission said. Life insurers have a total of NT$23.1 billion in reserve against foreign exchange volatility, it added. In light of life insurers’ massive overseas investments, lawmakers have raised concerns about foreign exchange losses for the firms, as the New Taiwan dollar has risen by about 5 percent this year.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Greenback falls NT$0.069

The US dollar yesterday fell against the NT dollar, shedding NT$0.069 to close at NT$30.458, as overseas funds continued to flow into the nation, dealers said. Strong institutional buying on the local stock market put added downward pressure on the US dollar, which tumbled against the local currency for the fifth consecutive session, they said. With the US dollar likely to remain weak in global markets, foreign investors remitted more of their funds into Taiwan to park their money in non-US dollar-denominated assets, strengthening the NT dollar, they said. A strong showing on the stock market on the back of massive foreign institutional buying gave local currency traders additional motivation to cut their US dollar holdings, they added. Foreign institutional investors yesterday bought a net NT$16 billion in shares on the stock market, sending the weighted index up 0.6 percent at the close, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC to transfer technology

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the nation’s No. 2 contract chipmaker, yesterday said it has gained regulatory approval to transfer its 28-nanometer fabrication technology to a subsidiary based in Xiamen, China. UMC is to book cash gains of US$200 million in licensing fees, the company said, adding that the amount would not be counted as profit due to the parent-subsidiary relationship. The Xiamen subsidiary is expected to begin production of 28-nanometer chips next quarter, UMC said.