Iron Force posts record-high profits

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Auto parts maker Iron Force Industrial Co (劍麟) on Thursday reported a record-high profit of NT$688 million (US$22.5 million) for last year, up 10.9 percent from NT$620 million in 2015, with earnings per share of NT$9.09.

The company attributed the growth to contributions from its high-margin products, despite a foreign-exchange loss of NT$40 million, Iron Force said in a statement.

The company’s board approved a proposal to distribute cash dividends of NT$4.75 per share, with a payout ratio of 52 percent.

The dividend proposal still needs approval from shareholders at an annual general meeting scheduled for June 13, the company said.

Iron Force’s major products include airbag inflators, car components for electric steering systems and seat belt pretensioners.

Daiwa Capital Markets said in a report that the company had a 12 to 15 percent share of the global market for airbag inflator parts and a 15 to 20 percent share of the seat belt pretensional tubes market last year.

Iron Force posted consolidated revenue of NT$4.46 billion last year, up 13.1 percent year-on-year. It expects revenue growth to be sustainable this year, given the increasing penetration of its auto-safety components.

In related news, auto parts manufacturer Engley Industrial Co (開曼英利) yesterday said its cash dividend per share for this year might be flat from last year’s NT$4, as the company has set a higher capital expenditure for expansion and acquisition purposes.

The company, which produces long glass-fiber reinforcement plastic parts and metal stamping components for major Chinese vehicle brands, said it would allocate a budget of between 600 million yuan and 800 million yuan (US$86.9 million and US$115.8 million) this year.

The new plant in Qingdao, Shandong Province, is to start trial production this year and is to supply car components for FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd (一汽大眾) after it commences mass production next year, the company said.

However, Engley gave a conservative outlook, citing rising steel prices and foreign-exchange fluctuations.

The firm has not yet released its annual earnings for last year, but its earnings per share improved from NT$6.89 to NT$9.05 annually in the first three quarters, data showed.