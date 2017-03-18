Macronix riding on NOR flash shortage

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Macronix International Co (旺宏電子), the world’s No. 2 NOR flash memorychip maker, yesterday said clients are queuing for its products amid a supply shortage.

The company has a rosy outlook for the NOR flash market for the next two years as new applications boost demand, Macronix chairman Miin Wu (吳敏求) told a news conference.

“The gap between supply and demand is becoming larger as demand continues to climb,” Wu said.

Robust demand also reflects on quick digestion of inventory, with NT$7 billion (US$229 million) worth of inventory cleared in less than three months, Macronix said.

The Hsinchu-based company usually keeps an inventory of semi-finished chips worth between NT$7 billion and NT$10 billion a quarter, Wu said.

Growing demand will cap the inventory at a very low level throughout this year, he said.

There is uncertainty about supplies amid speculation that US-based Micron Technology plans to withdraw from the NOR flash market, Wu said.

“Clients have been knocking on our doors” for more supplies, he said.

Supply constraints helped boost the prices of NOR flash chips by 5 to 10 percent since the beginning of this year, Macronix said.

The trend is likely to continue this year, it said last month.

NOR flash sales have generated 64 percent of the company’s revenue in last quarter, with most of the chips used in consumer electronics, it said.

“We are seeing a lot of new business opportunities,” Wu said, adding that the chips can be used in a wide range of electronics applications to enhance their performance.

For example, smartphone makers have substituted embedded flash with NOR flash chips, which enhance color performance, for use in flagship models’ OLED panels, he said.

NOR flash chips are also increasingly being used in Internet of Things devices and microcontrollers, he said.

These three applications are projected to each consume 100 million units of NOR flash chips per year, he said.

Although improving demand is expected to push Macronix’s factory utilization to about 100 percent this year, the chipmaker does not plan to boost capacity yet as it only became profitable in the second half of last year.

It will take about NT$40 billion to boost its advanced 12-inch fab to full capacity of 50,000 wafers a year, Macronix said, adding that it has only installed half of that, or about 20,000 wafers a year.

The firm also operates a 6-inch fab and an 8-inch fab in Hsinchu.