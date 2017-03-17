Shin Kong Financial says tax increases a challenge

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday said that it expects land and property taxes hikes, as well as a cooling real-estate market would pose challenges for the company this year.

As local governments adjust land and real-estate taxes and update property appraisals, the company’s real-estate holding valuation could drop by 5 percent, Shin Kong Financial chief financial officer Hsu Shun-yun (徐順鋆) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

The company’s overall real-

estate asset valuation is anticipated to drop by as much as NT$5 billion (US$163 million), Hsu said.

In particular, the company’s retail, residential and office holdings in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) have seen marked declines in value, Hsu said, adding that taxes erode 20 to 30 percent of rental income.

“We have not observed an uptick in the number of new companies setting up offices,” Hsu said, giving a gloomy outlook on the nation’s property market.

Hsu said Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) is more sensitive to real-estate market trends due to a reliance on rental income to meet obligations for policy holders.

Despite the downturn, the company is forging ahead with 12 construction projects that are expected to be completed in four years, which would provide an additional NT$600 million in annual rental income, Hsu said.

Last year, the company collected about NT$3.8 billion in rental income, down from NT$4.2 billion in 2015, while regulators have given approval for a NT$7 billion real-estate provision write back that would be used to improve its overall financial condition, Hsu said.

The company would try to improve its recurring and fixed income by focusing on investments in high-dividend stocks, as well as US-dollar denominated sovereign and foreign bonds, he said.

Shin Kong Financial released its financial results for last year, showing that net income fell 25.4 percent annually to NT$5.1 billion.

Shin Kong Life’s net income fell 12.1 percent to NT$130 million during the same period, but its unrealized investment losses have recovered from NT$26.1 billion as of the end of the third quarter to NT$17.3 billion as of the end of last month.

Meanwhile, Shin Kong Commercial Bank’s (新光銀行) earnings were down 8 percent to NT$4.63 billion last year, as a scaling back of its treasury market unit business offset increases in its lending and fee income businesses.