Agencies

RETAIL

Inditex expansion pays off

Spain’s fashion retail giant Inditex, owner of popular brand Zara, yesterday said that its drive to expand internationally helped push up profits last year. Inditex, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, said in a statement that its bottom-line profit rose by 10 percent to 3.16 billion euros (US$3.4 billion). Inditex — whose brands include Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka and Oysho — therefore beat Swedish rival H&M which booked net profit of about 2 billion euros, but the Spanish group’s profit growth was slower than in 2015 when its bottom line had risen by 15 percent. Revenues expanded by 12 percent to 23.3 billion euros, “underpinned by growth in all of the geographic regions where the group is present,” Inditex said.

TECHNOLOGY

Grab to bolster R&D

Grab, Uber Technologies Inc’s biggest rival in Southeast Asia, is to hire more than 800 new research and development (R&D) staff over the next two years as it seeks to boost its ride-hailing and payment services. Two new R&D centers are opening in Bangalore and Ho Chi Minh City, the Singaporean company said in a statement yesterday. The new locations will expand Grab’s engineering centers beyond Beijing, Jakarta, Singapore and Seattle. In Bangalore, Grab will recruit about 200 new researchers, who are to develop new payments technologies for GrabPay, the company’s digital-payments services. Like its Indonesian rival Go-Jek, which has rolled out technology to let customers pay for rides and other services, Grab sees digital payments as an area to build a potentially lucrative business. “There is now a huge payment opportunity that we are investing heavily into,” chief operating officer Tan Hooi Ling said.

BANKING

BOE deputy governor resigns

The Bank of England (BOE) on Tuesday announced that its newly appointed deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, has resigned after failing to declare that her brother worked for commercial banking giant Barclays. “Following recent events, Charlotte Hogg yesterday voluntarily offered her resignation,” the central bank said in a brief official statement, noting its “deep regret” over the matter. In her resignation letter, Hogg revealed she had breached the bank’s code of conduct and insisted upon stepping down. However, Hogg will stay for the time being to have a smooth handover, and will still sit and vote on the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s interest rate meeting later this week. Her letter was published on Tuesday just after the House of Commons’ influential Treasury Select Committee said in a report that Hogg’s “professional competence falls short” of the bank’s standards for her job.

FOREX

Pound drops on Brexit fears

The British pound fell to an eight-week low against the US dollar and the basket of currencies measuring its broader strength on Tuesday, hit by fears of prolonged political jousting over the terms of the nation’s exit from the EU. British Prime Minister Theresa May won parliamentary backing on Monday to begin the process of leaving the EU and start two years of talks that will shape the future of Britain and Europe. May said she would notify parliament this month when she has triggered Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty to begin the formal process, after her spokesperson dismissed media reports she would launch the talks on Tuesday as “speculation.”