Staff writer, with CNA

SMARTPHONES

HTC to sell Shanghai facility

Smartphone maker HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday said it would sell a manufacturing plant and a plot of land in Shanghai to Shanghai Xingbao Information Technology Co (上海星保信息科技) for 630 million yuan (US$91.15 million) as part of an asset rationalization. HTC is expected to book disposal gains of 147.76 million yuan from the transaction, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. HTC said the disposal of the land and plant would not affect its head count, production capacity or operations, adding that its manufacturing lines are centralized in Taoyuan. HTC reported net losses of NT$10.56 billion (US$342.4 million at the current exchange rate) for last year, compared with a net loss of NT$15.53 billion in 2015. HTC’s cumulative revenue in the first two months of this year plunged 12.58 percent to NT$9.33 billion, company data showed.

AIRLINES

SIA eyes better performance

A Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) official yesterday said that the airline is expecting better performance in Taiwan this year after a sales drop last year, which was partly due to the shrinking cross-strait market. The huge drop in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan last year led to the market shrinkage, which in turn has stirred local carriers’ interest in investing in Southeast Asia, Singapore Airlines Taiwan office general manager Nelson Low (劉家福) said. An increasing number of flights provided by carriers such as China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) and EVA Air Corp (長榮航空) has increased competition in Southeast Asia, he said at a news conference.

E-COMMERCE

Shopee to introduce fees

Singapore-based mobile auction app operator Shopee Co Ltd’s (蝦皮拍賣) Taiwan branch yesterday said it would start charging transaction fees of between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent on credit card payments from sellers in the nation from April 17. The company currently does not charge sellers. Shopee Taiwan said it hopes the fee mechanism will benefit its long-term development. The company plans to increase its number of employees in Taiwan from 100 to 280 next quarter to meet the needs of an increasing number of local Shopee users.

RAW MATERIALS

FPG to boost unit’s funding

Four major units of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday said they would inject US$220 million into subsidiary Formosa Resources Corp (台塑資源), which develops coal and iron mines to provide raw materials for the group. The funds are to boost Formosa Resources’ operating capital and expand iron ore mining operations, a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Yuan deposits fall 0.28%

The nation’s yuan deposits last month totaled 310.09 billion yuan, a decline of 0.28 percent from January, as both individual and corporate customers trimmed positions in the Chinese currency, the central bank said yesterday. Yuan deposits at domestic banking units fell 260 million yuan, while offshore banking units shed 653 million yuan, the central bank said. The adjustments did not necessarily reflect yuan price movements, but had more to do with cash flow management, it added. While investors will be keeping their eyes on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy today, most have already moved funds where they see fit, the bank said.