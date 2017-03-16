UK unemployment rate falls to four-decade low

Bloomberg

The UK jobless rate matched its lowest since 1975 in the three months through January, but Britons are seeing their wages go nowhere.

Unemployment unexpectedly declined to 4.7 percent, matching the rate it last reached in 2005, the British Office for National Statistics said yesterday.

The number of people working rose by 92,000 to 31.9 million, the biggest increase since summer last year.

The British economy has defied predictions of doom since the Brexit vote, expanding at a robust 0.7 percent at the end of last year, but the latest data showed cost pressures in the labor market remain subdued.

Basic wage growth slowed to 2.3 percent. With the falling pound pushing up inflation, real incomes on some estimates are set for their worst year since 2013, putting a brake on the consumer spending that drives growth.

The figures might reinforce speculation that the first increase in interest rates since 2007 remains a long way off.

Bank of England officials meeting this week are expected to keep the benchmark rate at a record-low 0.25 percent, with traders pricing in less than a 25 percent chance of a hike this year.

Policymakers now judge the economy can sustain unemployment as low as 4.5 percent without generating inflation.

Adjusted for inflation, basic earnings grew just 0.8 percent in the three-month period, the least since 2014. In January alone, there was no growth at all.

Brexit is expected to take its toll on the labor market this year, as British Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to trigger two years of divorce talks with the EU this month.

The uncertainty will see the jobless rate rise to 5.1 percent by the end of the this year, Britain’s Office for Budget Responsibility said last week.

Employment is forecast to rise by 100,000, not enough to absorb the demands of a growing workforce.

In January, the jobless rate climbed to 4.8 percent.

The improvement in the latest period was driven by a 136,000-increase in the number of full-time workers.

The number of people who work for themselves climbed 49,000 to a record 4.8 million, underscoring the pressure on British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to back down on a proposed ￡2 billion (US$2.4 billion) tax increase on the self-employed.

The move, announced in the budget last week, broke an election pledge and many Conservatives fear a backlash in Tory heartlands.

Self-employed people now account for a record 15 percent of all workers, compared with 13 percent before the 2008 financial crisis.