China economy firms as prices improve in 2017

China’s economy started the year on a firm footing as its old growth engines gathered pace, with steel and aluminum rebounding as prices rallied and home sales remaining resilient.

Industrial production climbed 6.3 percent from a year earlier in January and last month combined, versus median estimate of 6.2 percent in Bloomberg economist survey.

Retail sales advanced 9.5 percent in the first two months, missing economists’ forecasts as auto sales dropped after a tax increase on small-engine cars. Fixed-asset investment increased 8.9 percent during the same period.

The reports show investment, property and industrial drivers helping to boost growth across the economy as top leaders conclude their legislative gathering and look ahead toward a twice-a-decade leadership shift in the fourth quarter.

Steadier expansion, which lifted the Bloomberg Intelligence China monthly growth tracker to 6.99 percent last month, gives the People’s Bank of China more maneuvering room as it boosts money-market rates to contain corporate leverage.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) announced at the opening of the Chinese National People’s Congress this month an expansion target of 6.5 percent or higher for the full-year and cut the M2 money supply goal from 13 percent last year to 12 percent.

“Following the solid data for the start of the year and the signaling of a slightly more dovish policy stance during the recent NPC compared to what we had expected, we now expect GDP growth to slow to 6.5 percent this year, up from 6.3 percent before,” Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics in Hong Kong, wrote in a report. “High uncertainty calls for vigilance of policymaking, but at least the current growth momentum gives policy some two-way leeway.”

“The data pointed to a good start to the year. Fixed-asset investment got a boost largely because of infrastructure projects. It shows that the proactive fiscal policy is playing out well,” said Tommy Xie (謝東明), an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. “Infrastructure will be generally strong this year thanks to public-private partnerships. Credit data in February also showed that investment is getting adequate financial support.”

“China’s economy is opening the year with a good start, although pro-growth policies to shore up consumption in coming months are needed,” said Gao Yuwei (高玉偉), a researcher at the Bank of China Ltd’s Institute of International Finance in Beijing. “Auto sales have slowed to weigh on consumption after two years of splurging.”

“The latest data support the slight tightening bias in People’s Bank of China policy,” Bloomberg Intelligence economists Tom Orlik and Fielding Chen (陳世淵) wrote in a report. “Strength in real-estate sales and construction — if sustained — would mean upside risks to Bloomberg Intelligence Economics’ 6.3 percent growth forecast for the year.”

In a sign that the economy’s momentum is building, private fixed-asset investment accelerated to 6.7 percent growth from a year earlier in the first two months of this year, property development investment increased 8.9 percent in the period and the value of new homes sold rose 23 percent to 912 billion yuan (US$132 billion).

A reading of services output increased 8.2 percent in January and last month.

Automobile sales fell 1 percent from a year earlier, a breakdown of the retail sales numbers showed.