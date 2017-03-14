Taiwan’s Internet speed ranked 19th worldwide: report

Staff writer with CNA

Taiwan ranked 19th in a worldwide Internet connection speed report conducted in the fourth quarter of last year, Akamai Technologies Inc said.

In its report for the October-to-December period last year, Akamai said Taiwan’s average connection speed was 15.6 megabits per second (Mbps), the fifth-fastest in Asia and the 19th-fastest worldwide.

The report included data on average connection speeds, broadband adoption rates and average mobile connection speeds, the company said.

Taiwan’s average mobile connection speed was 12.0Mbps, the fifth-fastest in Asia, the report said.

Taiwan showed improvement in its average Internet connection speed compared with the previous quarter, but dropped one notch in the overall rankings in the fourth quarter of last year.

The countries with the fastest average Internet connection speeds worldwide were South Korea (26.1Mbps), Norway (23.6Mbps) and Sweden (22.8Mbps), the report showed.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the top four after South Korea were Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan.

Taiwan was among eight places that registered average connection speeds of more than 10Mbps, and its broadband adoption rate was 33 percent, 2 percentage points higher than in the third quarter of last year, the report said.

The other places with average connection speeds of more than 10Mbps were South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand and Australia, the report said.

The average connection speed worldwide was 7.0Mbps, an improvement from the previous quarter, the report said.

The UK topped the average mobile connection speed rankings with 26.9Mbps, while Venezuela was last with 2.9Mbps, the report said.