CHEMICALS

Akzo rejects PPG bid

Akzo Nobel NV, Europe’s largest coatings company, yesterday rejected an unsolicited 20.9 billion euro (US$22.1 billion) takeover bid from PPG Industries Inc, and said it might separate its specialty chemicals business to boost stock price. PPG’s bid, worth 83 euros a share at the end of last month, substantially undervalued the company, Amsterdam-based Akzo said in a statement. Akzo said both its management and supervisory boards, along with financial and legal advisers, reviewed the offer before coming to the conclusion that it fell short.

CHINA

Producer prices rise 7.8%

Prices for goods at the factory gate rose for the sixth straight month last month, officials said yesterday, slightly beating expectations as strong demand boosts the world’s second-largest economy. The producer price index rose 7.8 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The consumer price index, a key gauge of retail inflation, rose 0.8 percent last month, missing the 1.7 percent increase estimated by economists and marking its slowest growth in two years.

LABOR

Immigrants key to growth

The US workforce will only grow over the next two decades if new immigrants arrive to replace retiring Baby Boomers, a report from the Pew Research Center says. Pew projects that the US working-age (25-64) population would grow from 173 million in 2015 to 183 million in 2035 — but new immigrants would account for all the growth. Without them, the number of working-age Americans would drop to 166 million by 2035. As Baby Boomers retire, the number of US-born working-age adults with US-born parents would account for a smaller share of the working-age population: 66 percent in 2035, down from 74 percent in 2015, Pew said.

TAXES

Italy lures rich with flat tax

Italy on Wednesday introduced a flat tax for wealthy foreigners in a bid to compete with similar incentives offered in Britain and Spain, which have successfully attracted a slew of rich soccer players and entertainers. The new flat rate tax of 100,000 euros (US$105,000) a year would apply to all worldwide income for foreigners who declare Italy to be their primary residence. The measure, proposed in the government’s budget for this year, is expected to immediately draw at least 1,000 people, local media said.

UTILITIES

GE to sell water unit

General Electric Co (GE) agreed to sell its water unit in a 3.2 billion euro deal, putting the industrial giant a step closer to the planned merger of its oil division with Baker Hughes Inc. The all-cash sale to French utility Suez SA and a Canadian pension fund manager comes about four months after GE put the water unit on the market amid concerns of regulatory pushback against the Baker Hughes combination. Boston-based GE is overhauling its portfolio to focus on industries such as energy and aviation, while tilting away from finance and consumer operations.

ELECTRONICS

RadioShack bankrupt again

Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in just more than two years. The Fort Worth, Texas-based retailer filed its petition in bankruptcy court in Delaware on Wednesday. The company said it is closing 200 stores and evaluating options on the remaining 1,300.