HannStar expects revenue to tumble

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶), which makes LCD panels for mobile phones, yesterday said it expects its revenue to tumble this quarter as demand fizzles out.

“The first quarter is usually a slow season for the LCD industry,” HannStar spokesman Justin Chien (簡宏毅) said by telephone.

“Prices are likely to fall back to the level in the third quarter [of last year],” he said.

As annual equipment maintenance and fewer working days this quarter would also curtail output, Chien said revenue would only reach about NT$6 billion (NT$193.4 million), compared with NT$9.34 billion last quarter.

HannStar saw a strong recovery last quarter, with net income hitting a nine-year high of NT$3.32 billion as prices rose on the back of supply constraints, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earnings per share were NT$1.02 last quarter, up from NT$0.73 a quarter ago.

Its average selling price rose about 31 percent to US$63 per unit last quarter from US$48 in the prior quarter, while its gross margin climbed to 47 percent from 41 percent, the statement said.

HannStar shipped 4.67 million LCD panels last quarter, up 1.7 percent from the previous quarter’s 4.59 million units, with small-sized panels enjoying the biggest quarterly growth of 18.54 percent, it said.

For the full year, HannStar made NT$4.05 billion in net profit, or NT$1.25 per share.

The company’s board approved a proposal to distribute cash dividends of NT$0.5 per share, implying a 5.78 percent yield based on its share price of NT$8.64 yesterday.