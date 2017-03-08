Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Bank holds interest rates

The central bank yesterday held interest rates steady, a widely expected decision given policymakers have signaled a steady outlook for much of the rest of the year. The central bank kept rates at a record low of 1.5 percent for an eighth straight month, following easings in may and August last year. All 67 economists in a Reuters poll expected a steady outcome this week. “Today’s RBA [Reserve Bank of Australia] statement reveals a central bank pleased with both the improving global backdrop and the transition of the Australian economy to better growth and stronger employment,” UBS economist Scott Haslem said. Haslem expects the central bank to stay pat until the middle of next year as it balances disinflationary forces, such as record low wage growth and heightened retail competition, with sky-rocketing property prices.

GERMANY

Factory orders plunge 7.4%

Factory orders plunged at the steepest pace in eight years as demand for investment goods weakened. Orders, adjusted for seasonal swings and inflation, fell 7.4 percent from December last year, when they increased 5.2 percent, Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy data showed yesterday. That was the biggest drop since January 2009. The typically volatile reading compares with a median estimate for a 2.5 percent decline in a Bloomberg survey. Orders were down 0.8 percent from a year earlier. The report breaks a string of data that had pointed to a buildup in momentum and serves as a reminder that Europe’s largest economy is not fully insulated against risks. Last month, the Bundesbank predicted growth would pickup at the start of this year, supported by domestic demand and a stronger global outlook.

UTILITIES

EDF sells shares

Electricite de France SA (EDF), Europe’s biggest power producer, yesterday began a sale of 4 billion euros (US$4.2 billion) of shares to bolster its balance sheet and help fund a planned nuclear plant in southwest England. Existing investors can buy three new shares for every 10 they own at 6.35 euros apiece, a third lower than Monday’s closing price. The French state, which owns about 86 percent of the utility, is to subscribe for about 3 billion euros of shares, Paris-based EDF said in a statement. The company announced plans for the sale in April last year. EDF suffered from a lackluster electricity market last year as well as prolonged halts at some of its nuclear plants, prompting it to cut its profit forecast twice. Rising competition also threatened the cash flow it needs to renovate its French reactors and fund a new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in England.

AUTOMAKERS

Autonomous bus test begins

A pair of US$250,000 autonomous buses began driving around an empty San Francisco Bay Area parking lot on Monday, preparing to move onto a public road in California’s first pilot program for a self-driving vehicle without a steering wheel or human operator. California and other states are weighing the opportunities of becoming a hub of testing a technology that is seen as the future of transportation and the risks from giving up active control of a large, potentially dangerous vehicle. In most tests of self-driving cars there is still a person seated at the steering wheel, ready to take over, although Alphabet Inc’s Waymo tested a car with no steering wheel or pedals in Austin, Texas, as early as 2015. The project in San Ramon involves two 12-passenger shuttle buses from French company EasyMile.