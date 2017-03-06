Staff writer, with CNA

STOCK MARKET

Foreign inflows increase

Foreign institutional investors in Taiwan last month registered a net fund inflow of US$3.32 billion, increasing from the previous month, government statistics showed. Data released on Friday by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed that last month’s net inflow beat January’s figure of US$2.65 billion and was the highest monthly inflow since June last year, when it reached US$4.05 billion. Riding a wave of high liquidity, the TAIEX has risen 496.97 points, or 5.37 percent, since the beginning of this year. In the first two months of the year, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$95.3 billion (US$3.07 billion) worth of shares on the local main bourse, the commission said.

STOCK MARKET

THSRC included in index

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC, 台灣高鐵) has been included in the FTSE TWSE Taiwan Mid-Cap 100 Index after a quarterly review by the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The adjustment is to take effect on March 20, the exchange said. The company was listed on the main board on Oct. 27 last year, with a share price of NT$15.15.

BANKING

Banks to offer Apple Pay

Seven banks in Taiwan have obtained the Financial Supervisory Commission’s approval to provide services offered by Apple Pay. The banks are Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行), Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), Taishin International Bank (台新銀行), CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) and Union Bank of Taiwan (聯邦銀行), the Banking Bureau said. It is still unknown when Apple Pay will be available in Taiwan, since it depends on Apple’s cooperation with the banks, it said.