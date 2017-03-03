BizLink may spend up to US$15m to boost capacity

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) yesterday said it plans to spend between US$12 million and US$15 million this year — compared with US$12 million last year — mainly on capacity expansion.

“We are working on several capacity expansion plans to meet rising demand from our global customers, especially those in the electric car industry,” BizLink chief executive officer Felix Teng (鄧劍華) told a news conference in Taipei.

The company plans to build a new plant in China’s Kunshan to fulfill Tesla Motors Inc’s orders. The US electric car maker is scheduled to begin production of its lower-priced compact sedan Model 3 in the middle of the year and start deliveries next year.

BizLink operates one plant in China’s Shenzhen and another one in Kunshan to manufacture products for Tesla, with an annual capacity of nearly 270,000 wire harnesses.

The new Kunshan plant is scheduled to start operations by the end of the third quarter, with an annual capacity of 230,000, the company said.

Tesla contributed nearly 12 percent to BizLink’s total sales last year, company data showed.

BizLink is also considering expanding the capacity of its aftermarket electric car components, including electric harnesses for chargers and energy storage equipment.

The company plans to add new production lines at a Malaysian plant — which mainly manufactures wire harnesses and cable assemblies for the aerospace and defense industries — this year, Teng said.

Furthermore, BizLink is seeking acquisition opportunities in other industries, in a bid to quickly broaden its client base and enhance its technologies.

The company said it is in talks with several companies in the automotive and optical fiber industries, without elaborating.

In January, BizLink announced plans to acquire a 100 percent stake in the electrical appliance assembly business of German-based Leoni AG group.

The 50 million euro (US$52.67 million) deal is scheduled to close in the first half of the year, the company said.