TAIEX dips amid cautious sentiment

Staff writer, with CNA and Bloomberg

Shares in Taiwan on Friday closed slightly lower on reduced turnover as investors turned cautious ahead of the 228 Memorial Day holiday long weekend, dealers said.

Selling focused on select large-cap non-high-tech stocks, in particular petrochemical and financial firms, to push down the weighted index, but the semiconductor sector bucked the downturn, bolstering the electronics sector and the broader market, they said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange ended down 18.84 points, or 0.19 percent, at 9,750.47, after moving between 9,740.18 and 9,784.39. The index was down 0.1 percent from its close of 9,759.76 on Feb. 17.

Turnover on Friday was NT$89.69 billion (US$2.93 billion), down from Thursday’s NT$101.07 billion.

The market opened on Friday down 0.12 percent on follow-through selling from a session earlier, dealers said, adding that it soon regained its footing to vault the weighted index into positive territory, but traded within a narrow range for the rest of the session.

Downward pressure turned more visible late in the session, pushing down certain market heavyweights such as Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控).

Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) trended sharply higher to offset the selling, dealers said.

“Look at the reduced trading volume. Many investors turned cautious ahead of the four-day holiday, worried that negative leads from global financial markets might pop up while Taiwan’s market is closed,” KGI Securities Co (凱基證券) analyst Phil Chu said.

The stock exchange is to reopen for trading on Wednesday.

“The late-session selling largely reflected the index adjustments by MSCI Inc after a quarterly index review,” Chu said.

The adjustments took effect after the market closed on Friday.

Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index was cut from 14.27 percent to 14.24 percent, while the nation’s weightings in the MSCI All-Country World Index and MSCI Emerging Markets Index were left unchanged at 1.29 percent and 12.06 percent respectively.

The old economy and financial sectors suffered relatively heavy downward pressure during the session, as investors continued to pocket gains built in recent sessions, Chu said.

In the old economy sector, Formosa Petrochemical fell 1.83 percent on Friday to close at NT$107.00 and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台化) lost 0.31 percent to end at NT$97.20, while food maker Uni-President Enterprise Corp (統一企業) gained 0.18 percent to close at NT$54.60.

In the financial sector, which ended on Friday down 0.16 percent, Cathay Financial closed 0.72 lower at NT$48.25 and Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) fell 0.83 percent to close at NT$23.90.

Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控) ended up 1.56 percent at NT$13.00.

“Fortunately, the semiconductor sector fared well, with UMC leading the gains to prevent the broader market from falling further,” Chu said.

UMC, the second-largest contract chipmaker in the nation, soared 8.51 percent to close at NT$12.75 after the company on Thursday said that it had begun commercial production with its 14-nanometer process, giving investors hope of higher earnings in the future.

Rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, gained 0.27 percent to end at NT$189.00.

The semiconductor subindex closed up 0.30 percent.