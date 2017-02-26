VW races back into profit post-scandal

AFP, WOLFSBURG, Germany

German auto giant Volkswagen AG on Friday said it raced back into the black last year as car sales hit an all-time high, in the latest sign of its “dieselgate” scandal fading into the rear-view mirror.

However, the costly fallout from the emissions cheating crisis also prompted the firm to announce a cap on executive earnings, in a major departure from Volkswagen’s notoriously generous pay packages.

Under the new rules, payouts are to be more closely linked to the group’s financial performance with the chief executive’s remuneration limited to 10 million euros (US$10.6 million).

Other board members will see their annual pay capped at 5.5 million euros, VW said after a meeting of the supervisory board at its Wolfsburg, Germany, headquarters.

The changes come as VW aims to clean up its image after it admitted 18 months ago to having installed software in 11 million diesel engines worldwide that could dupe emissions tests.

In a sign that the tide is turning, the automaker reported a net profit of 5.1 billion euros last year, recovering from a stinging 1.6 billion euro loss in the aftermath of the cheating revelations in 2015.

“While the past fiscal year posed major challenges for us, despite the crisis the group’s operating business gave its best-ever performance,” chief executive Matthias Mueller said in a statement.

The VW group — which includes the brands Porsche, Audi and Skoda — beat analyst expectations with record revenues of 217.3 billion euros last year, up about 2 percent on a year earlier.

Underlying or operating profit rose to 7.1 billion euros, from a loss of 4.06 billion in 2015, it said.

Despite the damage to its reputation because of dieselgate, the group delivered a record 10.3 million vehicles last year, driven by strong demand in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

The result meant VW overtook rival Toyota Motor Corp to become the world’s top selling automaker.

For last year, the group said it planned to raise dividend payouts from 0.11 euros to 2 euros for ordinary shareholders, and from 0.17 euros to 2.06 euros for preferred shareholders.

Looking ahead, VW said it expected the upward trend to continue this year, penciling in a 4 percent rise in revenues while car sales look set to increase “moderately.”

“As the figures show, Volkswagen is very solidly positioned in both operational and financial terms. This makes us optimistic about the future,” Mueller said.

To help it turn the page on dieselgate, VW has embarked on a massive revamp.

It plans to slim down by shedding about 30,000 jobs by 2020 as well as shifting its focus to new, cleaner technologies such as self-driving and electric cars.

The group has committed to paying out more than US$22 billion in fines and compensation to drivers, dealers and authorities in the US, but it has not offered any compensation to affected European drivers.