ELECTRONICS

Kaimei bid fails

Aluminum electrolytic capacitor maker Kaimei Electronic Corp (凱美) yesterday said it failed to buy a 45 percent stake of Ta-i Technology Co (大毅) through a tender offer, as Kaimei could not acquire more than 5 percent of Ta-i’s shares on the open market from Jan. 20 through yesterday as required. Last month, Kaimei said it was to buy 79 million shares of Ta-i at NT$24.76 per share via a tender offer. The move prompted Ta-i to announce a buyback of 10,000,000 shares, or a 5.7 percent stake, on the open market at NT$15.5 to NT$29.5 per share from Jan. 23 to March 22 to defend its ownership. Kaimei said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing that it had acquired less than 3 percent of Ta-i shares during the tender offer period and thus did not meet the minimum tender condition of a 5 percent threshold. Ta-i shares fell 8.1 percent to NT$24.9 yesterday, while Kaimei dropped 0.6 percent to NT$15.9.

ONLINE RETAIL

Momo venture announced

Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday announced that it is to form a joint venture with Malaysia’s Pavilion Trading Enterprise Sdn Bhd to expand the Taiwanese company’s presence in Malaysia. The joint venture is to operate TV, online and catalog shopping under the Momo brand in the third quarter of this year, the company said in a news release. The joint venture will have paid-in capital of NT$400 million (US$13.01 million), the company said, adding that it plans to spend NT$180 million to acquire a 45 percent stake.

GAMES

XPEC suit applications open

The Securities and Futures Investors Protection Center yesterday said it would start accepting applications from XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) investors who want to file a civil lawsuit against former XPEC chairman Arron Hsu (許金龍) and other company officials. Hsu and others were indicted on Jan. 24 for allegedly manipulating the XPEC stock price and submitting false financial statements to exchange regulators. The center said the applications will be accepted until March 31.

LIGHTING

Depo secures loan

Automotive lighting supplier Depo Auto Parts Industrial Co (帝寶工業) yesterday secured a US$144 million syndicated loan from eight local banks led by Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行). The fund is to repay old bank loans and bolster its operating capital in the medium term, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company said its new plant in China’s Jiangsu Province is to start mass production this year.

GOVERNMENT

Luggage rules unveiled

The government will introduce new regulations on the safety of suitcases and other types of luggage, implementing a mandatory inspection of such items before they are put on sale, the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection said yesterday. The inspections, to begin on Wednesday next week, are to apply to wheeled luggage with fixed frames to ensure that they conform to safety regulations and protect consumers’ rights, the bureau said. The inspections will involve checking the quality of zippers, handles, wheels and material, it said. Luggage products will be examined before they are allowed on the market and are to have an inspection certification sticker displayed on them if they pass the process, it said. Merchants found selling luggage without the stickers will be subject to fines of between NT$200,000 and NT$2 million, it said.