Taipower capital No. 1 in Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

State-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) is the nation’s largest company by paid-in capital, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) second, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

According to ministry data, Taipower had paid-in capital of NT$330 billion (US$10.73 billion), ahead of TSMC’s NT$259.3 billion, as of Dec. 31 last year.

However, Taipower is unlikely to retain the No. 1 title for long, as the Legislative Yuan has passed an amendment to the Electricity Act (電業法) to liberalize the power supply market and restructure the company.

The changes, passed last month, call for splitting Taipower’s operations into two sectors: power generation and electricity transmission, distribution and sales.

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) ranked third, with paid-in capital of NT$194.9 billion, followed by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), with NT$173.2 billion; China Steel Corp (中鋼), with 157.7 billion; and China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), with NT$149.7 billion, the ministry’s data showed.

State-run Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) was seventh, with NT$137.5 billion, ahead of Mega Financial Holding Co’s (兆豐金控) NT$135.9 billion, Cathay Financial Holding Co’s (國泰金控) NT$133.9 billion and CTBC Bank’s (中國信託銀行) NT$131.1 billion, the data showed.

Among the top 500 Taiwanese companies in terms of paid-in capital, 282 are registered in Taipei, accounting for 56.4 percent of the total, while 46 are registered in Kaohsiung, 32 in New Taipei City and 29 in Taoyuan.

Thirty are registered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), including TSMC.