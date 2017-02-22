Water rationing to start in some northern districts

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

The first phase of water rationing measures in areas supplied by the Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) is to begin on Wednesday next week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

“Lower than average rainfall since December last year and the reduction in water storage levels in reservoirs nationwide required us to make this decision,” the Water Resources Agency said.

The water storage level at the reservoir in Taoyuan has dropped to 54.28 percent as of yesterday, according to the agency’s data.

Phase-one rationing measures, indicated by a “yellow” on the government’s color-coded monitoring system, involves lowering the water pressure between 11pm and 5am.

The affected areas include New Taipei City’s Banciao (板橋), Sinjhuang (新莊) and Linkou (林口) districts and Hsinchu.

The agency said that after factoring the Central Weather Bureau’s forecast for the next few weeks, the supply indicator for Miaoli, Taichung, Chiayi and Kaohsiung will remain “green,” meaning a tighter water supply, while the rest of nation is “blue,” or stable.

Additional reporting by CNA