Agencies

GERMANY

GDP edged up 0.4% in Q4

The German economy expanded 0.4 percent in the final quarter of last year, official data showed yesterday, confirming that Europe’s powerhouse grew 1.9 percent over the whole year. The growth rate in the October-to-December period — adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar effects — followed 0.7 percent in the first quarter of last year, 0.5 percent in the second and 0.1 percent in the third, the federal statistics office Destatis said. “Compared with the previous quarter, positive impulses came from domestic activity,” it said. Germany’s traditionally powerful exports contributed less to growth in the fourth quarter, as imports increased faster, Destatis added.

TRADE

China polls US trade impact

China’s foreign-exchange regulator began surveying firms in Shanghai early this month about the impact on cross-border trade of possible protectionist measures by the US, two sources said yesterday. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange is asking firms with large trading operations and cross-border payments with the US whether they have US production facilities, their tolerance for higher tariffs and how they would deal with the higher tariffs, one of the sources said. “It is still in the survey phase. Every foreign trade firm’s situation is different. If there really was a trade war, there will be pressure,” the source said.

CHINA

Producer price index rises

Prices for goods at the factory gate expanded for a fifth consecutive month, the government said yesterday. The producer price index last month rose 6.9 percent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics said, outstripping estimates of a 6.5 percent increase in a Bloomberg News survey. An increase in global crude prices had boosted prices in oil and natural gas exploitation, which contributed to the expansion, the bureau said in a statement. The consumer price index, a key gauge of retail inflation, rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in the month, the data showed, beating a Bloomberg analysis that forecast a 2.4 percent increase.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Allergan acquires Zeltiq

Drug giant Allergan PLC on Monday announced the US$2.5 billion acquisition of Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, makers of a fast-growing technology to eliminate body fat through “CoolSculpting,” which essentially freezes unwanted fat away. The patented cooling technology permits patients to experience “body contouring” without surgery. The venture represents a “US$4 billion market opportunity worldwide and growing,” said Allergan, which is headquartered in Ireland. The transaction must be approved by Zeltiq shareholders and is subject to regulatory review.

BANKING

Credit Suisse loss narrows

Credit Suisse AG said it more than halved its fourth quarter last year loss, amid a “challenging” market and internal restructuring, and before a multibillion-dollar settlement with US regulators. The Zurich-based bank set aside about US$2 billion in the quarter to help pay for what became a US$5.3 billion settlement with the US Department of Justice, finalized last month, over claims the bank misled investors about the quality of mortgage-backed securities that it sold before the 2008 financial crisis. The bank yesterday said its fourth-quarter loss narrowed to 2.35 billion Swiss francs (US$2.34 billion), down from SF5.83 billion a year earlier. For the whole of last year, the net loss dropped to SF2.45 billion from SF2.94 billion in 2015.