TSMC approves higher cash dividend on record profit

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board yesterday approved a higher cash dividend distribution of NT$7 per share on last year’s record high net profit of NT$334.25 billion (US$10.83 billion), according to a company statement.

The cash dividend is its highest in 21 years, although lower than the NT$8 per share estimated by HSBC analyst Steven Pelayo.

The Hsinchu-based chipmaker distributed a cash dividend of NT$6 per common share last year.

The board yesterday also approved the nomination of the firm’s co-CEOs Mark Liu (劉德音) and C.C. Wei (魏哲家) as candidates for the board of directors. They are to stand for election at an annual shareholders’ meeting on June 8.

The board also gave the go-ahead to the expansion of the board from nine seats to 10.

In addition, the board approved capital appropriation of about US$1.93 billion to upgrade advanced technology and expand advanced packaging capacity. TSMC plans to use the funds to help convert some logic technology capacity into specialty technology, while beefing up its research and development investment, the company said.

The board also approved capital injection of less than US$2 billion into TSMC Global Ltd, a wholly-owned British Virgin Islands-based subsidiary, with the aim of reducing foreign-exchange hedging costs.