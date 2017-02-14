Taiwan Busienss Quick Take

Staff writer and CNA

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC to mull dividend

The board of directors of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to hold a meeting today to discuss the firm’s dividend payout for last year, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing on Friday last week. TSMC has said it expects to distribute a cash dividend for last year exceeding the NT$6 dividend it paid on 2015 earnings, as the company was more profitable last year. TSMC’s earnings per share rose to NT$12.89 last year from NT$11.82 in 2015. Based on TSMC’s closing price of NT$185.5 on Friday on the main bourse, the cash dividend yield for TSMC was 3.23 percent, higher than the annual bank deposit rate of about 1 percent. A higher dividend yield also means investors receive a higher return on their investment.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa mulls payouts

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday said it is considering to offer compensation to its 4G service subscribers, after glitches at the company’s facility disrupted the provision of wireless services for nearly two hours on Sunday. The affected areas included subscribers in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan County, the nation’s largest telecom said. Beginning at 3pm subscribers to the company’s 4G services complained that they could not send or receive Line, Facebook and other online messages. Chunghwa Telecom mobile services chief executive Tu Yuan-kuang (涂元光) said subscribers in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan County were not able to access online services due to an “equipment abnormality,” but said services were restored at 4:50pm. On Thursday last week, Chunghwa Telecom subscribers were prevented from browsing the Google Web page. According to the National Communications Commission, people using HiNet Internet broadband and mobile services, both of which are operated by Chunghwa Telecom, experienced the problem. Meanwhile, users also reportedly complained that signing into Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail using Google accounts was also restricted. The problem was apparently due to router overload, the commission said, without providing further details. The problem was solved within about an hour.

ELECTRONICS

Oppo eyeing 1m handsets

Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀移動) yesterday said it aims to ship 1 million handsets in the local market this year, up 150 percent from last year’s 400,000 units. The Chinese smartphone vendor told a media gathering that it plans to spend more resources on communicating with local media and consumers. The company is to expand its reach in the market by collaborating with as many as 50 brick-and-mortar retail stores and by opening three after-sales centers this year, Oppo said. The firm would begin taking preorders for its new R9s Plus smartphone priced at NT$17,900 (US$576.86) tomorrow, Oppo said.

ROBOTICS

Hospital to use 10 Zenbos

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) has signed an agreement with Show Chwan Memorial Hospital’s (秀傳醫院) Changhua branch to provide 10 of its Zenbo robots to the hospital as companion robots for the elderly, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported yesterday. The hospital said in the report that the robots could lend workforce support to the hospital after the “one fixed day off and one flexible day off” labor law took effect, as the robot can accompany the elderly and remind them to take their medicine on time.