GERMANY

Trade surplus sets record

Europe’s largest economy reported a new record trade surplus last year, official data showed yesterday, exporting 253 billion euros (US$270.66 billion) more than it imported. Exports added 1.2 percent to top 1.2 trillion euros, while imports climbed 0.6 percent to 955 billion euros, the federal statistics office Destatis said. Most of the nation’s goods sold abroad were bought by its neighbors in the EU, accounting for about 708 billion euros, up 2.2 percent from 2015, while exports to non-EU nations fell 0.2 percent to below 500 billion euros. Imports were 1.8 percent more from fellow EU members at 633 billion euros, but 1.7 percent less from non-EU nations, at 322 billion euros.

INTEREST RATES

New Zealand rates remain

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand yesterday left its base rate at a record low of 1.75 percent and indicated it would stay there “for a considerable period,” barring any global shocks. The nation’s inflation rate hit the central bank’s 1 to 3 percent target for the first time in two years during the final quarter of last year and bank Governor Graeme Wheeler said the economic outlook was positive. While he had concerns about increased geo-political uncertainty and the stubbornly high New Zealand dollar, Wheeler said he saw no need for an imminent rate move.

REAL ESTATE

UK inquiries hit low

Interest from UK house buyers slipped to a five-month low last month amid waning affordability and a diminishing supply of properties for sale. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said its measure of new buyer inquiries fell to 5 percent from 6 percent a month earlier. That came as instructions from sellers also declined, remaining in negative territory for an 11th month. The survey’s headline price index rose to 25 from 23 in December last year, with values expected to increase over the coming year in all regions except central London. The outlook for sales also gained, with the 12-month outlook reaching a one-year high.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan profits up 3.5%

Nissan Motor Co yesterday said its October-December profit last year rose 3.5 percent to ￥131.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) from ￥127.2 billion in the same period in 2015 as vehicle sales climbed in all major markets. Nissan, which makes the March subcompact, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, sold more vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe and Asia for the quarter compared to the previous year. The company sold 1.09 million vehicles worldwide during the quarter, up from 1.02 million. Quarterly sales slipped 2.2 percent to ￥2.94 trillion.

MEDIA

Offer for HK broadcaster

Television Broadcasts Ltd (TVB), Hong Kong’s dominant free-to-air TV broadcaster, said it received an offer for 29.9 percent of the company from TLG Movie and Entertainment Group Ltd (傳奇影業及娛樂集團) and is gathering more information about the prospective buyer. A 29.9 percent stake would be valued at about HK$3.9 billion (US$503 million) based on the stock’s last closing price. Closely held TLG Movie did not provide information about its owners, source of funds or “proof of financial soundness,” according to the TVB filing. TVB said it would seek more information to fulfill its six-year investment plan.