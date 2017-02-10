FamilyMart to highlight commerce, technology

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) yesterday said it is planning a capital expenditure of NT$3 billion (US$96.6 million) for this year to boost sales growth.

Eyeing growing momentum in the e-commerce sector, the nation’s second-largest convenience store operator is to spend NT$600 million on a new logistics center to help distribute products in greater Kaohsiung, chairman Yeh Jung-ting (葉榮廷) said in a statement.

Family-Mart’s e-commerce business generated nearly NT$500 million in revenue last year, an increase of a more than 10 percent from the previous year, FamilyMart data showed.

The company said it is upbeat about the sales outlook for its online business and has set a growth target at 30 percent for the sector this year.

FamilyMart is also to begin operation of its Hsinchu-based bakery in the first quarter, according to the statement.

The company said it would also launch virtual reality and eye-tracking equipment at some of its stores to enhance its displays and attract customers.

As for mid-term targets, it said it hopes to raise the revenue contribution of its fresh food sector to 30 percent in the next three years, compared with last year’s 20 percent.

The firm also expects to increase the total number of stores from 3,057 outlets last year to 4,000 stores by the end of 2020, with a total annual sales target of NT$100 billion.

For the whole of last year, the company posted record-high sales of NT$60.57 billion, a 4.8 percent increase from the previous year, the company’s data showed.

FamilyMart attributed the performance to consumers’ demand for fresh food and the growth in e-commerce services.

The company’s shares were unchanged at NT$210 in Taipei trading yesterday.