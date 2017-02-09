Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On revenue falls

Lite-On Technology Group (光寶科技) yesterday reported revenue of NT$16.21 billion (US$520.8 million) for last month, falling 6 percent year-on-year and 24 percent from the previous month. The electronics parts maker attributed the contraction to fewer working days because of the Lunar New Year holiday. The company last month told reporters that its revenue this year is expected to expand by a single-digit percentage from last year, supported by growing demand for units used in high-end camera modules, cloud-computing servers and its LED business.

AIRLINES

CAL touts A-350 benefits

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) at Fiumicino Airport in Rome yesterday said at the inauguration of its Airbus A350 jet on the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport-Italy route that it hopes the aircraft it acquired last year will improve service quality and reduce costs. Celebrating the addition of the long-haul, medium capacity A350 to the route, CAL representative Hsiao Hsin-tseng (蕭炘增) said the introduction of the plane is a win-win for passengers and the carrier. CAL is the third airline to use the model to fly to rome, following Cathay Pacific Airways and Thai Airways, Hsiao said. CAL, which is to obtain a total of 14 A350s by the end of next year, the first of which was delivered in September last year, has already been using the jet on the Taoyuan-Amsterdam route.

TRANSPORTATION

Bus firms delay fare hikes

Long-haul bus operators have agreed to postpone until March 1 plans to increase fares after revised labor regulations created higher operating costs, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said yesterday. Several companies filed applications with the DGH to raise fares, citing higher overheads expected after the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) was amended in December last year. Although the DGH approved the applications, it asked the companies to put off implementing the fare hikes until after Lantern Festival on Saturday. UBus Co (統聯客運) on Monday announced that it plans to increase fares from Tuesday next week.

RESTAURANTS

Tai Tong sales improve

Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (瓦城泰統集團) yesterday posted sales of NT$408.5 million for last month, up 29.76 percent from the previous year. The company, which operates six restaurant chains, including Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰國料理), attributed the increase to seasonal demand during Lunar New Year holiday and the launch of its sixth cuisine brand, Rice Bar (時時香). Tai Tong expects sales growth momentum to be sustained throughout this year on the back of quick expansion of its outlets. The company is to open 25 outlets worldwide this year, it said in a statement yesterday.

BANKING

CTBC Financial profits rise

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) yesterday reported that profits last month rose 115 percent from a year earlier to NT$4.84 billion, a record high for January. Earnings per share over the period were NT$0.25, the company said. The growth was primarily driven by increased income from fees and investment gains, as well as a surge in demand at its lottery unit during the Lunar New Year holiday and bad-debt write-backs at its Japan-based banking subsidiary, it said.