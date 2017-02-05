Agencies

TRADE AGREEMENTS

Sri Lanka eyes China deal

Sri Lanka aims to finalize a free-trade agreement with China this year and the country’s prime minister is to visit Beijing in May, the Sri Lankan ambassador said yesterday. Speaking on the sidelines of a national day reception at the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing, Ambassador Karunasena Kodituwakku said Sri Lanka wants to finalize free-trade deals with China and India this year, amid rising concern in the South Asian nation about Chinese investment. Hundreds of Sri Lankans clashed with police at the opening last month of a Chinese-invested industrial zone in the south, saying they would not be moved from their land.

MACROECONOMICS

UK’s service sector slows

Britain’s services sector last month slowed for the first time in four months, with activity hampered by a Brexit-fueled surge in costs, a survey showed on Friday. The Purchasing Managers’ Index for the nation’s services industry fell to 54.5 last month, down from 56.2 in August last year, data compiler IHS Markit revealed in a statement. That undershot market expectations of 55.8 and marked the slowest rise since October last year for the sector, which accounts for about 80 percent of British economic growth. Cost pressures have loomed large as the pound has been dogged by Britain’s looming EU exit.

ACQUISITIONS

Italian bank eyes Generali

Intesa Sanpaolo chief executive officer Carlo Messina on Friday said that the Italian bank is evaluating a potential takeover of the Generali insurance company, but would only proceed if the deal aligns with its strategic plans. Messina told analysts that the bank would take all the time necessary before deciding on such a move, and that a deal would be dependent on maintaining a dividend this year for the bank’s shareholders. The bank earlier released a statement saying that a possible merger was “only the subject of a case study,” one of the many options for growth that the bank is considering.

TECHNOLOGY

Planet Labs buys Terra Bella

Planet Labs Inc, a start-up that launches small satellites into orbit and sells the imagery, is acquiring Alphabet Inc’s Terra Bella satellite business in a bid to take on larger industry incumbents. In return, Alphabet’s Google is taking a stake in the start-up. Google has also agreed to purchase satellite images captured by Planet in a multi-year deal. The companies declined to share financial terms. With the deal, Planet is to receive seven high-resolution satellites that Terra Bella has in orbit. Planet plans to launch an additional six of Terra Bella’s satellites.

BANKING

Deutsche to cut staff: source

Deutsche Bank AG is about to eliminate staff at its trading business, according to a person familiar with the matter, a day after reporting results for the unit that missed analysts’ expectations. The bank is to cut as much as 17 percent of staff in its equities unit and reduce fixed-income headcount by as much as 6 percent, with notices to be served to employees soon, the person said. Deutsche Bank chief executive officer John Cryan is cutting 9,000 jobs across the company to raise profitability and capital levels eroded by misconduct costs.