Internet scam ring busted in India

Reuters, NEW DELHI

Indian police yesterday said they have busted an Internet scam in which about 650,000 people lost a combined 37 billion rupees (US$549 million) after sending money to a company that promised they would earn cash by clicking on Web links.

Police, who said the pyramid-style scheme was one of India’s biggest ever, said they had arrested three ringleaders on the outskirts of New Delhi and seized more than 5 billion rupees from bank accounts.

“They learned that if you give some money back to members, the investments would go up exponentially,” said Amit Pathak, head of a police cybercrime unit in Uttar Pradesh.

The men ran a series of Web sites that promised would-be subscribers a chance to earn 5 rupees each time they clicked or liked Web links sent to their mobile phones, police said.

The unsuspecting investors each paid thousands of rupees into the company’s bank accounts to join the scheme, but the Web links they received were fake.

The company running the alleged scam had operated for years, but earned almost all the money over a few months from August last year, after it began to distribute some of the proceeds, using the beneficiaries to draw in more investors.

When police raided the company’s head office in Noida they found 250 passports of employees and members who had been rewarded with a holiday to Australia. The scammers planned to film the holiday and then post it online to lure more subscribers.

The alleged mastermind spent some of the proceeds on houses, cars and celebrity parties.

Pathak said it would take time to trace most of the money and several bank employees were believed to be involved.

“It’s a very big task for us. We have brought in ... other government agencies to trace the money,” Pathak said.