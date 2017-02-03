Agencies

CONGLOMERATES

Sony profit plunges 84%

Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp yesterday said its profit dropped 84 percent in October-December as losses in its movie division offset healthy results in its video game business. The Tokyo-based company reported a fiscal third quarter profit of ￥19.6 billion (US$174 million), down from ￥120.1 billion the previous year. Quarterly sales slipped 7 percent to ￥2.4 trillion, mainly because of unfavorable foreign-exchange rates, the company said. Sony also lowered its full year fiscal profit forecast because of the US$962 million write-down in its film division, stemming from its acquisition of Columbia Pictures in 1989.

BANKING

Deutsche Bank losses widen

Deutsche Bank AG yesterday said it lost 1.89 billion euros (US$2.02 billion) in the fourth quarter as losses on the sale of its Abbey Life Assurance Co unit and costs for legal fines and penalties weighed on the bottom line. The loss was even larger than the 2.12 billion euro loss from the same period a year ago. The bank strengthened an important measure of its financial solidity and CEO John Cryan said he was optimistic about the coming year. The bank this month agreed to pay US$7.2 billion to US authorities over its sale of securities based on mortgages blamed for helping start the financial crisis.

ENERGY

Shell profit skyrockets

Royal Dutch Shell PLC yesterday said that net profit more than doubled last year, helped by a recovery in oil prices in the fourth quarter. Full-year net profit came in at US$4.58 billion, compared with US$1.94 billion for 2015, the Anglo-Dutch energy giant said in an earnings statement. The earnings also take into account the integration of smaller British rival BG Group, which Shell acquired one year ago in a mega takeover. However, Shell’s profit adjusted for exceptional items and the changing value of oil and gas inventories fell 8 percent to US$3.53 billion last year. Shell last year bought BG in a deal worth about US$68 billion at the time to strengthen the Anglo-Dutch group’s position in the liquefied natural gas market.

TELECOMS

Nokia posts 766m euro loss

Nokia Oyj yesterday said that falling network sales and costs stemming from acquisitions and its integration of Alcatel-Lucent had resulted in a “disappointing” loss last year. The telecoms firm recorded a net loss of 766 million euros last year, which chief executive Rajeev Suri described in a statement as a “year of transition.” Suri said he was “disappointed” with last year’s results, but added that he expected a better financial performance this year as market conditions improve. “We remain in a position of financial strength,” he said.

MEXICO

Remittances home hit record

Mexicans living abroad sent home a record of nearly US$27 billion last year, the central bank said on Wednesday, amid US President Donald Trump’s threat to tap into their remittances to finance a border wall. The total sum rose 8.8 percent from US$24.78 billion in 2015 to US$26.97 billion last year. Cash sent by Mexicans living abroad, mostly from the US, provides one of the nation’s main sources of foreign income. Although the central bank did not explain why Mexicans sent more money back home last year, remittances rose by 6.2 percent in December, the month after Trump was elected.