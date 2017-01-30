More Taiwanese going online with mobile devices

Staff writer, with CNA

Going online using mobile devices is becoming increasingly popular in Taiwan, mainly because it allows users to check information quickly, according to an annual survey released by the Taiwan Network Information Center (台灣網路資訊中心).

Last year, 72.6 percent of people aged 12 and older in Taiwan accessed the Internet using mobile devices, up from 67.8 percent the previous year, the survey found.

Checking for information quickly was the top reason for doing so, cited by 62 percent of mobile device users, followed by chatting and getting in touch with friends at any time (27.5 percent) and killing time (21.4 percent), the survey showed.

The three kinds of information users most frequently searched for were travel (24.7 percent), weather forecasts (15.9 percent) and political reports or commentaries (15.6 percent).

On the social networking sites and apps favored by mobile device users, the survey revealed that 95.7 percent of people who went online using mobile devices were users of Line, 80.8 percent used Facebook and 15.1 percent used Instagram.

The survey showed that 82.5 percent of mobile device users used apps. Among the app users, 53.9 percent said they were worried that their personal data might be abused, while 42.4 percent were concerned about virus attacks. However, 38.2 percent of users said they were not worried about these issues.

The survey was conducted between Nov. 21 and Nov. 30 last year among 1,072 people aged 12 and older.