FOREX

HK yuan deposits plummet

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong posted their biggest monthly drop on record as the currency’s steepest annual depreciation in more than two decades undercut its appeal for savers. Savings in the Chinese currency fell 12.9 percent on the month to 546.7 billion yuan (US$79.4 billion) last month, the biggest drop since local banks started taking such funds in 2004, Hong Kong Monetary Authority data showed on Friday. The onshore exchange rate weakened 6.5 percent last year as capital outflows picked up amid higher US interest rates, while the offshore rate fell 5.8 percent.

INTERNET

PayPal talking to Amazon

Amazon.com Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc have discussed letting shoppers pay for Amazon purchases using their PayPal accounts, highlighting how PayPal can attract new partners since its 2015 split from Amazon rival EBay Inc. “We have been in conversations with Amazon,” PayPal chief executive officer Dan Schulman said on Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg. “We’re closing in on 200 million users on our platform right now. At that scale, it’s hard for any retailer to think about not accepting PayPal.” There are no details to announce, but Schulman said the conversations have focused on “how to use one another’s assets to the mutual benefit of our customers.”

TRANSPORTATION

Lyft changes tack on sales

Six months ago, Lyft Inc made a big push into corporate travel, building a team of several dozen employees to pitch banks, consulting firms and other companies on its ride-hailing services. This month, more than a dozen of those employees were dismissed or reassigned, part of a change in direction for the San Francisco company’s nascent sales efforts. David Baga, Lyft’s chief business officer who oversees sales, said the changes affected 17 people, primarily in sales support and business operations. Lyft, the second-largest US car-booking app, has about 1,500 employees in total. Baga said Lyft will focus more on governments and healthcare organizations.

AVIATION

ANA profit jumps

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) Co on Friday said net profit jumped in the nine months to last month thanks to falling fuel prices, a pick-up in the yen and cost-cutting measures. ANA Holdings Inc, the carrier’s parent, posted s net profit of ￥86.6 billion (US$752 million), up 18 percent from ￥73.3 billion the year before, it said in a statement. Revenue, however, edged down 2.7 percent to ￥1.33 trillion. ANA said the number of international passengers jumped 11.5 percent for the nine months, while that for domestic passengers edged up 0.3 percent.

CONGLOMERATES

Honeywell trims outlook

Honeywell International Inc’s profit matched analysts’ estimates as efficiency gains helped make up for soft corporate-jet demand and lower-than-expected sales of safety equipment. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings rose to US$1.74 a share from US$1.53 a year earlier, Honeywell said in a statement. Sales were little changed at US$9.99 billion. “We expect the weakness in the business-jet market will persist over 2017,” chief financial officer Tom Szlosek said in a conference call on Friday. Revenue this year will be US$38.6 billion to US$39.5 billion, Szlosek said, down from a forecast last month of US$39.2 billion to US$40.1 billion. He blamed a strong US dollar for the reduced outlook.