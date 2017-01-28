Hotels booked out as casinos bet on holiday gamblers

Bloomberg

Casino operators are wagering that high-roller and recreational gamblers alike will be spending their Lunar New Year gift money in Macau as hotel rooms fill up for Lunar New Year.

Rooms at Wynn Resorts Ltd’s US$4.4 billion Palace casino featuring a fountain show synchronized to music, as well as those at the Wynn Macau, Banyan Tree, StarWorld and the Ritz-Carlton, had at least 80 percent of their standard hotel rooms booked over the Jan. 27 to Feb. 6 period, according to a Morgan Stanley survey. Hotel room rates at the Venetian, Sands Macau and Sheraton have risen at least 20 percent for this Lunar New Year compared with last year, according to the survey, conducted on Jan. 16.

Packed hotels during the holiday will help the world’s largest gambling market as it emerges from a two-year slump. The industry is reinventing itself with more family-friendly resorts and attractions to draw recreational spenders and casual gamblers.

“We’re looking for strong hotel bookings with rooms filled with more high-value customers than we’ve seen in recent history, which should lead to very strong Chinese New Year gross gaming revenue,” Macau-based Union Gaming Group analyst Grant Govertsen said. “Casino operators are bullish about their VIP and premium mass market businesses for the upcoming holiday period.”

Gaming revenue recovery extended to a fifth month last month and is expected to rise 8.5 percent this month from a year ago, according to the median estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

A separate survey by Deutsche Bank AG showed that six of Sands China Ltd’s (金沙中國) seven hotels were fully booked for at least three of the days during the Lunar New Year period. It is a sharp improvement from the National Day holidays in October known as Golden Week, Deutsche said in a note Jan. 23.

VIP gaming, measured by revenue from the baccarat card games favored by high-stakes gamblers from China, rose 13 percent in the last three months of last year, marking a turnaround since the first quarter of 2014. China’s crackdown on corruption and illegal outflows, which scared off high-stakes players, prompted casino operators to shift their focus to the leisure market.

Hotel operators trying to fill their rooms are lowering their rates amid the intense competition.

“Studio City rooms are heavily discounted compared to most peers,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Praveen Choudhary wrote in a Jan. 17 note, citing its survey of hotel bookings for the Chinese New Year period. “Although the opening of Parisian as well as VIP rooms in November helped room utilization at Studio City, we think the property is still facing competition from Parisian and Palace.”

Hotel occupancy levels at the Wynn Palace are at the mid 90 percent range, the company said in an investor call after earnings were released on Thursday. Wynn Macau posted a 96 percent occupancy rate in the fourth quarter.