Novartis eyes share buyback

Novartis AG proposed buying back US$5 billion of shares and said it is considering separating its embattled eye-care division after projecting that sales this year at Europe’s second-biggest drugmaker would likely be largely unchanged from last year. Earnings, excluding some expenses, will probably remain flat or decline by a “low single digit” percent this year, the Switzerland-based company said yesterday in a statement. Alternatives under consideration for the Alcon unit might include a spin-off or an initial public offering; Novartis expects to make a decision by the end of the year.

Toyota to invest in US

Toyota said it is to invest US$600 million and create 400 jobs at one of its US plants — just weeks after US President Donald Trump criticized the Japanese auto giant for planning to open a factory in Mexico. Trump has pressured automakers, both US and foreign, into boosting production and hiring in the US, threatening them with punitive tariffs if they move factories and jobs overseas. The investment is aimed at boosting production of sports utility vehicles at a factory in Indiana, the home state of US Vice President Mike Pence.

Santander profit surprises

Banco Santander SA said fourth-quarter profit rose to 1.6 billion euros (US$1.72 billion) on lower loan provisions and higher income from Brazil, beating analysts’ estimates. Net income at Spain’s biggest bank compared with 25 million euros in the same period of 2015, when profit was hit by charges, including provisions for the wrongful sale in the UK of payment protection insurance. Analysts had expected earnings of 1.48 billion euros, according to the average of five analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Banco Santander chairman Ana Botin is counting on business in emerging markets and in consumer finance to help offset low interest rates in Europe, growing regulatory costs and weak demand for credit at home.

France issues ‘green’ bonds

France has issued its first “green” bonds with a record 7 billion euro sale, paving the way for the establishment of a genuine market in renewable energy bonds. Proceeds from Tuesday’s sale of the 22-year bonds are to be used to finance projects to address climate change. Credit Agricole-CIB, which was one of the banks handling placement of the bonds with institutional investors, said it was a “historic” event for the “green” bonds market because of the size and long maturity of the loan. The bonds’ coupon was set at 1.75 percent, an interest rate comparable to conventional borrowing on the same timeframe. The issue shows France is able to finance expenditure on “green” projects at the same price as traditional borrowing, French Minister of Finance Michel Sapin said.

WH smith upbeat on profit

British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith PLC said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period. WH Smith, which has more than 1,300 stores, mostly in the UK, said comparable sales were up 1 percent in the 21 weeks to Saturday last week, with total sales rising 2 percent.