Vietnamese firms thrive as TPP dies

Bloomberg

Vietnamese clothing maker NhaBe Garment Corp had a lot riding on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

The supplier to brands such as Calvin Klein, Michael Kors and Kenneth Cole has seen its exports more than double since 2011 to US$729 million last year — and it increased its factories two-fold to 35, betting on a big drop in tariffs from Vietnam’s membership in the 12-nation trade pact.

With a pen stroke, US President Donald Trump killed the ambitious trade agreement, a deal that promised to deliver an estimated 8 percent boost to Vietnam’s GDP by 2030, according to the World Bank.

Yet, that has not dented enthusiasm among multinationals for the communist country, which was on track to be the top exporter of goods from ASEAN to the US last year.

“We have filled all the factories,” said Michael Laskau, NhaBe managing director in charge of order, design and manufacturing. “I don’t expect our customers to leave us.”

Trump’s incendiary trade rhetoric directed at China and his threat to impose 45 percent tariffs on Chinese-made products remains a powerful incentive for companies to shift manufacturing to other countries, with Vietnam emerging as a strong contender.

While the TPP’s demise takes some of the shine off Vietnam, the country’s young and low-cost workforce are magnets for international investors.

“Vietnam will continue to attract foreign direct investment in labor intensive firms, as well as those that want to capture the burgeoning domestic market,” Natixis SA Hong Kong-based senior economist Trinh Nguyen said.

Vietnam plans to continue its reform process and will fulfill trade agreement commitments, Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Le Hai Binh said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The country has been enjoying a foreign investor-led economic boom for years as it transformed from mainly an exporter of agricultural commodities, such as rice and coffee, to a Southeast Asian manufacturing hub.

Tainan Spinning Co (台南紡織), a textile company based in Taiwan that employs 4,500 workers in Vietnam, said in an e-mailed statement that the demise of the TPP would not affect its plans there.

“Given the company’s strength and commitment, Tainan Spinning is considering further expansion in Vietnam in the second half this year,” it said.

Few China alternatives can match Vietnam’s low wages, which are about one-third of its northern neighbor, as well as good access to ports, HSBC Holdings Plc Hong Kong-based Asia economist Joseph Incalcaterra said. “Vietnam still looks quite good.”

Companies that might need to look for China alternatives include Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd (裕元工業), a major supplier of shoes to companies including Adidas AG and Nike Inc, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Catherine Lim said.

Yue Yuen and textile maker Shenzhou International Group Holdings (申洲國際集團控股有限公司) “may shift production to factories in countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia to mitigate the impact on customers” of US penalties against Chinese imports, Lim wrote in a report on Dec. 14 last year.

Yue Yuen relies on Vietnam for more than 40 percent of its production, thanks to its low salary costs, local government support and a skilled workforce, a company spokeswoman said.

“We don’t expect any material impact from TPP on our decision of a Vietnam production line,” she said.