Philips faces US conflict regarding defibrillators

Reuters, AMSTERDAM

Medical equipment maker Philips yesterday disclosed a conflict with the US government over defibrillators it sold in 2015 and earlier, while it also released its fourth-quarter earnings, which missed analysts’ estimates.

Philips repeated its medium-term financial targets of 4 to 6 percent average comparable sales growth and a 1 percent improvement in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) margin per year, despite the defibrillator matter, which it said was civil, not criminal, in nature and would “have a significant impact” on that business.

‘CIVIL MATTER’

“We are currently in discussions on a civil matter with the [US] Department of Justice representing the US Food and Drug Administration, arising from past inspections in and before 2015, primarily on our external defibrillator business,” Philips chief executive Frans van Houten said in a statement.

“While the discussions have not yet concluded, we anticipate a meaningful impact on the operations of this business,” he said.

Philips was forced to close a plant that made high-end medical scanners in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2014 due to US government concerns over quality control in its supply chain.

PREVIOUS INCIDENT

The company is still recovering from that incident, which badly dented earnings, with production ramping to full capacity in the course of 2015 and margins at its Diagnosis division continuing to recover.

Van Houten said the company was committed to quality and had “over the last years made investments to enable significant progress in this area.”

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EBITA of 1 billion euros (US$1.08 billion) compared with 842 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Sales rose 3 percent to 7.24 billion euros.

Analysts polled for Reuters forecast the EBITA figure at 1.04 billion euros and sales at 7.28 billion euros.