Staff writer, with agencies

ELECTRONICS

Chilisin, Ralec to merge

Power inductor maker Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) yesterday said that it would acquire and merge with supply chain peer Ralec Electronic Corp (旺詮), with the companies aiming to complete the deal before the end of June. The merger is to be conducted through a share swap at 1 Ralec share per 0.78 share of Chilisin, with Chilisin designated as the surviving entity. Chilisin also announced a decision to acquire Ferroxcube International Holding BV, a subsidiary of Yageo Corp (國巨) that manufactures and supplies ferrite components and accessories, for NT$4.53 billion (US$144.13 million). Chilisin said the acquisitions are part of its plan to establish an integrated supply chain for passive components.

TIRES

Federal shares soar 10%

Federal Corp (泰豐輪胎), the nation’s fifth-largest tire manufacturer, yesterday saw its shares surge by the 10 percent daily limit to NT$15.80, despite a devastating fire at one of its factories last week. Losses from the fire that destroyed its plant in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) is estimated at NT$500 million, and would affect monthly sales by NT$250 million to NT$300 million, the company has said. However, analysts and market observers said the company might be looking at NT$5 billion in disposal gains, if it is able to secure approval for an urban renewal project to build a commercial and residential complex on the site of its destroyed plant.

EQUITIES

TPEX to aid blue chips

Newly appointed Taipei Exchange (TPEX) president Su Yu-ching (蘇郁卿) yesterday outlined plans to showcase a number of blue-chip companies that have been overlooked by investors to boost turnover. In a bid to attract investors, the TPEX would help organize earnings conferences for 30 companies with solid performance records, Su said. Companies that have posted profits in the past five consecutive years, dividend yields that are higher than 5 percent and earnings per share of more than NT$2 in the past three quarters, but have an average daily turnover of less than 100,000 shares would be included, Su said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

ASLAN listing approved

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (亞獅康), a biotech firm focused on the development of immunotherapies and targeted agents for Asia-prevalent tumor types, yesterday said its TPEX listing application has been approved. ASLAN applied for the listing with “qualified technology enterprise” status, with paid-in capital of NT$1.16 billion. The company is developing five drugs addressing multiple indications, including biliary tract cancer, gastric cancer and breast cancer.

BANKING

Taishin slams Chang Hwa

Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控) yesterday railed against a decision by state-run Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) to change its shareholders’ service provider, in the latest flareup in a decade-long management rights dispute with government stakeholders. Taishin accused Chang Hwa of discontinuing its shareholders’ service contract with Yuanta Securities Co (元大證券) so that the nation’s biggest brokerage would be able to skirt neutrality rules and help gather votes on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in an upcoming proxy fight. Chang Hwa’s decision to switch to the smaller Mega Securities Co (兆豐證) is against corporate governance guidelines and is a break from the government’s promise to not intervene in the management rights dispute, Taishin said.