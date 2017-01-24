Council sets GDP growth target at 2 to 2.5 percent

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The National Development Council yesterday set its economic growth target for this year at between 2 percent and 2.5 percent, driven mainly by faster private investment.

The target is mildly higher than the 1.87 percent growth the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics predicted in November last year.

“The target is both reasonable and achievable, if the government can help raise capital formation by 6 to 7 percent this year from last year,” council Minister Chen Tain-jy (陳添枝) told a news conference.

Believing the key lies in boosting private investment, the government has unveiled measures to spur innovation and digitalization for the “five plus two” industries, which refer to the development of an Asian Silicon Valley, “intelligent” machinery, “green” energy technology, biomedicine and national defense — plus the building of a new agricultural paradigm and a circular economy.

The Asian Silicon Valley project aims to lay a friendly ecosystem for companies to secure the necessary funding, skilled professionals and technology to grow and gain value, council Deputy Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said.

Kung is heading the project with assistance from prominent technology companies and academics.

In addition, the government is to strengthen physical and virtual infrastructures to facilitate the development of “green” energy and “smart” living, Chen said.

Government agencies are drawing up incentive measures that the Cabinet and legislature are to prioritize this year, he said.

The Ministry of Finance plans to lower the ceiling on personal income tax rates from 45 percent to 40 percent to help attract foreign skilled professionals.

Meanwhile, the council plans to raise net exports by 0.11 percentage points this year by helping local manufacturers sell products in ASEAN markets to reduce their dependence on China, Chen said.

“Apart from sales promotions, there is little the government can do to exert an influence over external demand,” Chen said.

The council plans to boost the employment rate by between 0.54 and 0.75 percent this year to achieve its unemployment rate target of between 3.9 and 3.93 percent, Chen said.

In the coming three years, the council aims to boost the economy by between 2.5 and 3 percent, Chen said.