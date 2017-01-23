Tencent dominates Chinese mobile app use as arena grows

Bloomberg

Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) messaging services were by far the most popular Chinese mobile apps last year, leading steady growth in the world’s largest Internet and smartphone market, the Chinese government’s online industry overseers said yesterday.

WeChat (微信) remained the most heavily used app in the country last year, with almost 80 percent of the online population employing the social media service frequently, the China Internet Network Information Center or CNNIC said in its annual report.

Tencent’s QQ took second place, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) online bazaar Taobao (淘寶) came in third. Baidu Inc’s (百度) mobile app and Alipay (支付寶), the payments service run by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial Services Group (螞蟻金服), rounded out the top five.

The rankings underscore how China’s “BAT” Internet triumvirate — Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent — dominate the country’s Internet industry, which is walled off from the likes of Google, Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc. Internet users there climbed about 6 percent to 731 million — about twice the population of the US.

The number of people who accessed the Internet through a mobile device surged more than 12 percent to 695 million.

China has become a major source of revenue for smartphone industry players from Qualcomm Inc to Apple Inc, which now counts the greater China region as its biggest international market, but the domestic scene is again lorded over by a clutch of local players, including Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀移動), Vivo Communication Technology Co Ltd (維沃移動通信) and Huawei Technologies Co (華為).

One of the fastest-growing areas last year was ride-hailing, according to the CNNIC. That segment is dominated by Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行), which drove Uber Technologies Inc out of the market last year when it bought the San Francisco start-up’s local operation.