A mecca for car racing revamped as a hub for tech

By MIRANDA S. SPIVACK / NY Times News Service

When Ashley Zegiestowsky, a computer sciences major at Butler University, was hunting for a technology job during her senior year, she took a close look at Silicon Valley, the promised land for young engineers eager to be part of the next big thing.

“It sounded really glamorous,” said Zegiestowsky, 22, who is from Nashville, Tennessee.

However, as she was considering her options, she discovered the Indy Tech Fellowship, a two-year paid internship program in Indianapolis that is backed by a growing tech community and angel investors.

Tech entrepreneurs in Indianapolis are eager to stanch a brain drain from their state’s universities and to lure out-of-state millennials to what they hope can be a prime Midwestern technology center. To that end, they formed the nonprofit TechPoint, which is developing programs like a short-term boot camp for new graduates and internships for college students.

Indianapolis, a city of about 850,000, has long been known as a manufacturing center where air conditioners, cars and car parts are made. It is home to the Indianapolis 500 and the drug giant Eli Lilly & Co. Political leaders have also made the city a sports center, moving the Colts American football team from Baltimore and persuading the National Collegiate Athletic Association in 1999 to place its headquarters there.

However, as in many other areas, the city’s manufacturing presence has diminished. Helping to make up for the loss, the city has steadily, if quietly, become a center for new technology, particularly software. Notably, the cloud computing company Salesforce.com Inc, based in San Francisco, announced a plan last year to expand its 1,600-strong workforce in Indianapolis by another 800 employees.

Salesforce already had a toehold in Indianapolis with its 2013 acquisition of the software marketing company ExactTarget Inc for US$2.5 billion.

Armed with about US$18 million in state and local incentives, Salesforce said it would move this year into about 25,827m2 of office space in the 48-story Chase Tower.

The building, which is in the heart of downtown on Monument Square, is to be renamed Salesforce Tower.

Officials at Salesforce declined to be interviewed.

Local tech entrepreneurs and real-estate specialists hope the company’s expansion will help attract more technology companies.

Last year, Indianapolis companies said they planned to create 3,700 new jobs, about two-thirds of those in the tech sector, said Ian Nicolini, vice president of Develop Indy, an economic development agency.

That share is up from about one-fifth of 4,000 new jobs that were planned in 2015, he said.

“It is a city where you have a lot of access to talent,” he said. “It’s easy to find a mentor here.”

Salesforce joins early adopters of Indianapolis such as Angie’s List, the online site for local services and contractors, which moved to Indianapolis from Columbus, Ohio, in 1996, and ExactTarget.

Another Indianapolis company in the city’s tech vanguard was Interactive Intelligence Inc, founded in 1994. It developed call center software and was acquired last month for US$1.4 billion by Genysys Inc, based in Daly City, south of San Francisco.

Officials at Genysys said at the time they still planned a large presence in Indianapolis.

Several start-ups were formed by ExactTarget’s principals after the company was acquired by Salesforce in 2013.