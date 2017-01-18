Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

European car sales up 6.5%

European car sales rose 6.5 percent to a nine-year high last year, propelled by pent-up demand amid a recovering economy, as French manufacturer Renault SA took advantage of market leader Volkswagen AG’s diesel-emissions scandal to leap from third place to second. Registrations increased to 15.1 million vehicles last year from 14.2 million in 2015, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday. Deliveries at Renault grew 12 percent, almost twice the market rate, as the company drew buyers with an updated lineup, including a new Megane hatchback. European sales growth last year marked the industry’s third annual gain since a two-decade low in 2013 caused by the global recession and regional debt crisis.

SINGAPORE

Exports rise a second month

The city-state’s exports surged above economists’ forecasts for a second consecutive month, signaling an economic recovery. Non-oil exports rose 9.4 percent year-on-year last month, International Enterprise Singapore said in a report. The median estimate of 15 economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for a 5.8 percent increase. Electronics exports increased 5.7 percent in the period, after a 3.5 percent gain in November last year. Non-oil exports rose 1 percent in the month, compared with a median forecast for a 5.5 percent contraction. “Given Singapore is the canary in the coal mine, today’s positive non-oil domestic exports print corroborates with recent trade data, which showed a notable rebound in exports in most Asian countries. This suggests the tentative end of the trade recession, which has plagued the region since late 2014,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd analyst Weiwen Ng said in a note.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook tackles fake news

Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin. Top German lawmakers are planning legislation this year to force Facebook to remove “hate speech” from its Web pages within 24 hours or face fines, a push that could force the social media giant to bear more responsibility for content posted by users. German Chancellor Angel Merkel has said that the Internet is not “a space that is free from the law.” Germany’s strict libel and slander laws are meant to protect citizens by making it a crime to defame others. More than 218,000 cases involving insults were filed with prosecutors in 2015, but few Internet-based cases were prosecuted.

RETAIL

American Apparel jobs go

American Apparel LLC on Monday said it had started to lay off staff, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to acquire some of the bankrupt US fashion retailer’s manufacturing operations. Gildan won the rights to American Apparel’s brand with an US$88 million bid in a bankruptcy auction last week. It had previously indicated it would assume some of its manufacturing operations, which had made the brand synonymous with “Made in the USA.” American Apparel spokeswoman Arielle Patrick said the company was laying off about 2,400 workers in southern California. The company had 2,166 employees at its headquarters in Los Angeles, and 959 employees at the nearby South Gate manufacturing facility.