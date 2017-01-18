Taiwan slips one notch in nations’ ‘brand’ rankings

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan dropped one place in the 2016 Anholt-GfK Roper Nation Brands IndexSM report to 34th place, behind Japan, Singapore, South Korea and China, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

The annual study measures the global perceptions in 50 nations in terms of their exports, governance, culture, people, tourism and immigration/investment.

About 20,000 adults aged 18 or over in 20 major developed and developing countries were interviewed online for the survey.

The US, Germany, the UK, Canada and France claimed the top five places in the overall ranking.

Although Taiwan’s ranking slipped, it was recognized for its contribution to innovation in science and technology, ranking 16th in the survey, and its competent and honest government, the ministry said.

It also received high marks for its interesting and vivid culture, outstanding talent, vibrant and urban lifestyle, numerous tourist attractions in metropolitan areas and abundance of investment opportunities, officials said.

Generally, Taiwan was well perceived by its neighbors in Asia, including Japan, China and South Korea, the ministry said.

Simon Anholt, an independent policy adviser in the UK who launched the global nation branding survey in 2008, said Taiwan has gradually improved its image in the international community and could continue to improve by making a substantial contribution to improving the lives of people in other nations.

Anholt developed the concept of the Nation Brands Index and the City Brands Index in 2005 and has conducted the survey annually since 2008 with market research company Gfk Roper Public Affairs & Corporate Communications.

A total of 20,353 interviews were conducted for last year’s survey. Fieldwork was conducted between July 7 and July 25.