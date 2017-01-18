State-run firms urged to boost investment in R&D

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

The government wants state-run companies to increase their investment in research and development (R&D) to 1 percent of their annual revenue as a way of boosting innovation and increasing the number of engineering jobs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday.

“R&D is the key to competitiveness across industries. We plan to amend the law to ‘push’ state-run firms to invest more in R&D,” Industrial Development Bureau Director-General Wu Ming-chi (吳明機) told a news conference in Taipei.

State-run firms should serve as spearheads to encourage local companies, especially firms in traditional industries, to seek innovation through R&D investment, Wu said.

An amendment to the Statute for Industrial Innovation Act (產業創新條例), which includes the R&D proposal, is expected to be approved by the Cabinet and sent to the Legislative Yuan by Thursday next week, bureau officials said.

The bureau hopes the proposal can clear the legislature in the first half of this year, officials said.

The proposed amendment would require state-run companies to allocate a certain amount of their government-provided annual budget on research and development, Wu said.

The ministry estimates that combined R&D investments could reach NT$10 billion (US$316.42 million) per year and create as many as 5,000 new R&D-related jobs, if all the state-owned firms increase their investments to 1 percent of their revenue, Wu said.

R&D investment accounted for 0.2 percent of CPC Corp, Taiwan’s (CPC, 台灣中油) total revenues of NT$764.42 billion last year, he said.

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) contributed 0.4 percent of its annual sales of NT$569.67 billion, Wu said.

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) allocated about 0.7 percent of its total sales of NT$293.04 billion last year to R&D, the highest ratio among the nation’s state-run firms, Wu said.

However, CSC’s investment was much lower than its South Korean competitors’ investments of between 4 percent and 5 percent of their annual revenues, he said.

The ministry is urging Taipower to add more resources to developing a “smart” electrical grid system and it is encouraging CSC to invest in renewable energy-related technologies, Wu said.