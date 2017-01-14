Taiwan ATMs can be used for HK and Macau withdrawals

Staff writer, with CNA

Holders of automated teller machine (ATM) cards issued by select Taiwanese banks can now withdraw cash in Hong Kong and Macau, two of the most popular destinations for Taiwanese tourists, government-sponsored Financial Information Service Co (FISC, 財金資訊) said yesterday.

FISC said the service was launched on Tuesday in collaboration with 15 Taiwanese banks.

ATM cardholders can also check their deposit balances, FISC said.

By the end of next month, more than 300 ATMs in the two territories will provide cash withdrawal and deposit balance checking services to Taiwanese tourists.

Each transaction will initially incur a charge of NT$100, but that will be cut in half by the end of next month, FISC said.

The exchange rate adopted for the service will be 0.1 percentage points lower than the rate quoted by the Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行) the previous day, it said.

The 15 banks participating in the program are: Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank (上海商業儲蓄銀行), Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行), Bank of Kaohsiung (高雄銀行), Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀), Shin Kong Commercial Bank (新光銀行), Sunny Bank (陽信銀行), The Second Credit Cooperative of Hualien (花蓮二信), Union Bank of Taiwan (聯邦銀行), Yuanta Commercial Bank (元大銀行) and E. Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行).

Bank of Taiwan will join the service on March 1, while Taichung Commercial Bank (台中商銀), Hwatai Commercial Bank (華泰銀行), Cota Commercial Bank (三信銀行), Far Eastern International Bank (遠東銀行) and Jih Sun International Commercial Bank (日盛銀行) are expected to sign up later this year, FISC said.